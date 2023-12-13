Cyclones Defeat Grizzlies 5-2 on Wednesday Night
December 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Cincinnati, Ohio - The Utah Grizzlies fall to the Cincinnati Cyclones 5-2 on Wednesday night at Heritage Bank Center. The Cyclones were led by Cristiano DiGiacinto, who had 1 goal and 2 assists.
Utah scored first as Cole Gallant converted on a rebound 1:30 into the contest. Cyclones answered as Reece Harsch got his first ECHL goal 5:26 in. The score was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play.
Cincinnati got second period goals from DiGiacinto 2:02 in and Tim Doherty 18:42 in as they led 3-1 after 2 periods.
Sahil Panwar extended the Cincinnati lead to 4-1 a minute 47 seconds into the third. Utah's Kyle Mayhew cut into the lead as he got his 6th of the season 16:50 in. Patrick Polino scored on an empty net for Cincinnati to complete the scoring.
The Grizzlies got 1 goal and 1 assist from Cole Gallant and 2 assists from Brett Stapley in the loss as their record falls to 8-12 on the season. Mayhew, Stapley, Gallant at Jordan Stone were each a +1 for Utah in the loss. Gallant has 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in his last 5 games. Brett Stapley has 9 assists in 7 games in December. Nathan Burke has 4 goals and 4 assists in his last 4 games.
Cincinnati goaltender Olof Lindbom stopped 19 of 21 in the win as his record goes to 6-3 on the season. Utah's Dante Giannuzzi saved 31 of 35. Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play. Cincinnati is now 4-2 vs Utah all-time in the ECHL era.
Utah's road trip continues in Fort Wayne for the opener of a three-game series on Friday night at 6:00 pm. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center on December 23, 2023 vs Idaho in the final game before a Christmas break. Tickets are available for every Grizzlies home game at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Reece Harsch (Cincinnati) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.
2. Cristiano DiGiacinto (Cincinnati) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3, 2 shots.
3. Tim Doherty (Cincinnati) - 1 goal, +1, 1 shot.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 13, 2023
- A.J. White Scores in Overtime as Steelheads Score Three Unanswered in 5-4 Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Gain a Point in OT Loss to Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Historic Offensive Night Sees KC Come Out on Top With a 6-4 Victory - Kansas City Mavericks
- Gladiators' Losing Streak Stretches to Seven - Atlanta Gladiators
- Historic Offensive Night Sees Mavericks Come Out On Top With A 6-4 Victory - Kansas City Mavericks
- Cyclones Defeat Grizzlies 5-2 on Wednesday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Fall in KC 6-4 - Allen Americans
- Lions Fall to Admirals 4-3 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Outlast Lions in Highly Competitive Matchup - Norfolk Admirals
- Hirano's Late Goal Secures Point in Shotoout Loss - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Top Thunder 4-3 in SO - Newfoundland Growlers
- Ingham Stops 30, Rabbits Top Gladiators 4-1 for League-Best 18th Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Top the Grizzlies at Home - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Transactions - December 13 - ECHL
- Six-Game Road Trip Continues Tonight in KC - Allen Americans
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Preview: December 13 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Solar Bears Announce First Ever Business Day Game against Worcester Mon. February 19 at 12:00 p.m. - Orlando Solar Bears
- Railers Announce February Game Time Change - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Notes: December 13 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals - Reading Royals
- Series Preview: December 13-16 vs. Adirondack & Maine - Newfoundland Growlers
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizzlies on to Cincinnati for Wednesday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Back at Home Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Savannah for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Festivities - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Nailers Acquire Jordan Martel in Trade with Utah - Wheeling Nailers
- Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Savannah for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Festivities - ECHL
- Oilers Bring NA3HL Team to Tulsa, WeStreet Ice Center - Tulsa Oilers
- Jeri-Leon Returns to Rush Roster - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Atlanta Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories
- Cyclones Defeat Grizzlies 5-2 on Wednesday Night
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizzlies on to Cincinnati for Wednesday Night Battle
- Goaltender Will Cranley Joins the Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Wins 2 of 3 Last Week at Maverik Center
- Grizzlies Win 7-3 on Teddy Bear Toss Night