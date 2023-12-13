Cyclones Defeat Grizzlies 5-2 on Wednesday Night

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Utah Grizzlies fall to the Cincinnati Cyclones 5-2 on Wednesday night at Heritage Bank Center. The Cyclones were led by Cristiano DiGiacinto, who had 1 goal and 2 assists.

Utah scored first as Cole Gallant converted on a rebound 1:30 into the contest. Cyclones answered as Reece Harsch got his first ECHL goal 5:26 in. The score was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Cincinnati got second period goals from DiGiacinto 2:02 in and Tim Doherty 18:42 in as they led 3-1 after 2 periods.

Sahil Panwar extended the Cincinnati lead to 4-1 a minute 47 seconds into the third. Utah's Kyle Mayhew cut into the lead as he got his 6th of the season 16:50 in. Patrick Polino scored on an empty net for Cincinnati to complete the scoring.

The Grizzlies got 1 goal and 1 assist from Cole Gallant and 2 assists from Brett Stapley in the loss as their record falls to 8-12 on the season. Mayhew, Stapley, Gallant at Jordan Stone were each a +1 for Utah in the loss. Gallant has 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in his last 5 games. Brett Stapley has 9 assists in 7 games in December. Nathan Burke has 4 goals and 4 assists in his last 4 games.

Cincinnati goaltender Olof Lindbom stopped 19 of 21 in the win as his record goes to 6-3 on the season. Utah's Dante Giannuzzi saved 31 of 35. Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play. Cincinnati is now 4-2 vs Utah all-time in the ECHL era.

Utah's road trip continues in Fort Wayne for the opener of a three-game series on Friday night at 6:00 pm. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center on December 23, 2023 vs Idaho in the final game before a Christmas break. Tickets are available for every Grizzlies home game at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Reece Harsch (Cincinnati) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.

2. Cristiano DiGiacinto (Cincinnati) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3, 2 shots.

3. Tim Doherty (Cincinnati) - 1 goal, +1, 1 shot.

