Cyclones Top the Grizzlies at Home

CINCINNATI, OH - The Cyclones bested the Grizzlies 5-2 Wednesday night at the Heritage Bank Center. Cincy snaps its four-game losing streak and improves to 11-9-1-0 on the season, while winning the regular season series against Utah.

Just 1:30 into the game, Utah converted an odd man rush to take an early lead. Cole Gallant banged in a rebound after Olof Lindbom made two initial saves. Defenseman Reece Harsch tied the game in his second shift with the 'Clones. He beat Utah's Dante Giannuzzi with a wrist shot over the glove.

Cristiano DiGiacinto gave Cincy a lead it would not lose with a curl-and-drag goal, one of his three points on the night. Cincinnati killed off two-straight penalties in the middle frame, while Olof Lindbom stood tall in the net. The Swedish netminder made 16 saves on the night. Tim Doherty extended his goal streak to three games, finishing off a great saucer pass from Zack Andrusiak in tight for a 3-1 lead.

Less than two minutes into the 3rd period, Sahil Panwar scored his 7th of the season, banking the puck off a leg in front to make it 4-1 'Clones. After Utah got back within two goals, Patrick Polino scored an empty netter to close out the win.

Up next, Cincinnati continues the homestand at the Heritage Bank Center on Friday December 15th hosting the Kalamazoo Wings. Come celebrate Star Wars Night at the rink and watch the Cyclones wear specialty jerseys against the K-Wings.

