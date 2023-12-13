Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Savannah for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Festivities

December 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - A display from the Hockey Hall of Fame, including the Conn Smythe Trophy, Vezina Trophy and Hart Memorial Trophy, will be displayed at All-Star Fan Fest, presented by Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, on Sunday, January 14, 2024, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Enmarket Arena.

Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey's most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets for Fan Fest.

The Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded annually to the Most Valuable Player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, has twice been awarded to ECHL alums with Boston's Tim Thomas receiving the trophy in 2011 and Los Angeles' Jonathan Quick in 2012.

The Vezina Trophy is awarded annually to the National Hockey League's goaltender who is determined to be the best at the position in a vote of NHL general managers. Three former ECHL goaltenders have received the award - Olaf Kolzig (1999-00), Tim Thomas (2008-09 and 2010-11) and Braden Holtby (2015-16).

The Hart Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the most valuable player in the National Hockey League, as voted by the members of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.

Several exhibits from the Hockey Hall of Fame will also be present at Fan Fest including: Origins of the Game; Legends of the Game; ECHL All-Star History and ECHL Early Years.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will see the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League. The event will also feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will take place on Monday, January 15, 2024, at Enmarket Arena.

