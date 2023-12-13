Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Atlanta Gladiators (7:05pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (17-4-0-0) vs. Atlanta Gladiators (9-11-0-0)

December 13, 2023 | 7:05 PM ET | Regular Season Game #22

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Will Kelly (7)

Linesmen: Tyler Willie (78), Shane Gustafson (87)

TONIGHT'S STORYLINES

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1st South, 1st East) look for their league-leading 18th victory and the team's fifth consecutive win over the Atlanta Gladiators (7th South, 12th East).

SWAMP RABBITS VS GLADIATORS SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (4-1-0-0) Home:(1-0-0-0) Away: (3-1-0-0)

Last Meeting:

December 1, 2023 - Greenville 6 vs Atlanta 1

Next Meeting:

December 16, 2023 - Greenville at Atlanta

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (6-4-1-0)

All-Time Record:

(84-68-14)

QUICK BITS

FANTASTIC MR. FRANCIS

Since joining the team from Ontario at the beginning of the month, Ryan Francis has been a standout player for Greenville. In just five games, he's tallied nine points (4G, 5A), including a three-point night against South Carolina on Dec. 2 and his overtime winner against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Dec. 9, which broke the franchise record for most consecutive road wins in a season (8). The Reign prospect is also the No. 2 forward in the ECHL for his shooting accuracy, with four goals on just 11 shots. Francis is also No. 3 on the Greenville roster in game-winning goals, as two of his four goals have called game for the 'Bits. He trails behind Carter Souch (4) and Jake Smith (3) and is tied with Bobby Russell.

LEAGUE LEADER

Not only did Greenville's overtime win over Savannah propel the Rabbits to a new franchise record, but it was also Jacob Ingham's tenth win of the season, making him the winningest goalie in the league. In 13 games, Ingham secured ten wins, two regulation losses, and one shootout win, and saved 371/405 shots for a save percentage of 0.916.

GLAD TO HAVE YA!

Atlanta's return to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 13, marks the two teams' sixth meeting of the season. The Swamp Rabbits post a 4-1-0-0 record against the Gladiators this season, as their lone loss came on Nov. 1. The Glads bested the 'Bits in their first meeting of the 2023-24 campaign but failed to come out on top in any of the next four meetings. Most recently, Greenville welcomed Atlanta to Bon Secours Wellness Arena for the first time this season on Dec. 1, only to send them back down I-85 with a 6-3 loss. The day prior was the Swamp Rabbit's third win over the Gladiators this season-a 5-0 shutout that allowed Ryan Bednard to claim the franchise record-and marked game one of Atlanta's current six-game loss streak, which they'll look to break on Wednesday. Ironically, The 'Bits just broke the franchise record for most consecutive road wins, sprung by their 2-1 win over Atlanta on Nov. 14.

