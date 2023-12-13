Try Hockey for Free with the Royals
December 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, will hold their next Try Hockey For Free program on Saturday, January 6, 2024 from 4:15 - 5:15 PM at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex.This is a monthly opportunity for kids in our community to try hockey at NO CHARGE!
If your child is NEW to hockey and born between the years 2013-2019, they are eligible to participate in our event!
If you have any questions, please reach out to Coach Joely Griffith (jgriffith@royalshockey.com).
The RRYHA is also holding private lessons and clinics run by our coaching staff! If you'd like to advance your hockey skills click "See All Clinics" below!
See All Clinics
All clinics are run by Asst. Director Bryce Witman
To provide top-notch individualized instruction, each slot will have no more than 19 players and 6 goalies.
Goalies, please reach out to Coach Bryce Witman (bwitman@royalshockey.com) before registering.
Lion's Den Team Store Holiday Hours!
The Lion's Den will be open with SPECIAL holiday shopping hours from 9:30 AM - 1 PM on Sunday, December 17! Get your biggest Royals fan our new apparel and gear for the holidays!
Check out the NEW Jr. Royals merchandise arriving daily: bit.ly/LionsDenStore
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 13, 2023
- Solar Bears Announce First Ever Business Day Game against Worcester Mon. February 19 at 12:00 p.m. - Orlando Solar Bears
- Railers Announce February Game Time Change - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Notes: December 13 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals - Reading Royals
- Series Preview: December 13-16 vs. Adirondack & Maine - Newfoundland Growlers
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizzlies on to Cincinnati for Wednesday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Back at Home Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Savannah for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Festivities - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Nailers Acquire Jordan Martel in Trade with Utah - Wheeling Nailers
- Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Savannah for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Festivities - ECHL
- Oilers Bring NA3HL Team to Tulsa, WeStreet Ice Center - Tulsa Oilers
- Jeri-Leon Returns to Rush Roster - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Atlanta Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals
- Royals Youth Hockey Clinics - December Update
- Royals Donate 3,271 Bears for Charity, Tame Lions in Series Finale, 5-1
- Millman Reassigned by Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley, Brown Recalled to Lehigh Valley
- Royals Honor Military Heroes & Toss Teddy Bears in Series Finale with Lions - Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss Game