Railers Announce February Game Time Change

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) have announced a time change to their February 19th game against the Orlando Solar Bears at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

The game on Monday, February 19th has been moved up from 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Railers are in Orlando for three games on Monday, February 12th (7:00 p.m.), Thursday, February 15th (7:00 p.m.), and Monday, February 19th (12:00 p.m.). The team then heads to Estero to face off against the two-time reigning Kelly Cup champion Florida Everblades on Wednesday, February 21st (7:30 p.m.), Friday, February 23rd (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, February 24th (7:00 p.m.).

