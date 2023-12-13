A.J. White Scores in Overtime as Steelheads Score Three Unanswered in 5-4 Win

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (18-4-0-1, 37pts) defeated the Rapid City Rush (9-12-1-0, 19pts) by a final score of 5-4 Wednesday night as they rallied from being down 4-2 in the third period with A.J. White scoring 66 seconds into overtime. It was the 11th sellout in the 12th home game with a final attendance of 5,186 fans at the Idaho Central Arena. Idaho and Rapid City will square off on Friday and Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.

Keaton Mastrodonato (15th) gave Idaho a 1-0 lead just 1:51 into the game splitting the defenseman across the blueline and firing a shot over the glove of Matt Radomsky. Matt Register and Nicholas Canade. Blake Bennett tied the game for Rapid City at 9:55 on a partial breakaway snapping a wrist shot over the glove of Bryan Thomson. 62 seconds later Brandon Yeamans off the face-off snapped a shot from the top of the left circle beating Thomson low glove. Idaho trailed 2-1 after the first period and were outshot 15-10.

At 6:58 of the second period Willie Knierim (2nd) cashed in on a rebound to even the score at 2-2 with Jack Becker and Francesco Arcuri collected assists. Just 2:57 later Zack Hoffman would hand the Rush a 3-2 lead on an unfortunate bounce in the high slot. The Steelheads trailed by one after 40 minutes despite outshooting Rapid City 13-10 in the frame.

Alex Aleardi (9th) scored 48 seconds into the third period to make it 4-2 Rapid City. On a four-on-three power-play Patrick Kudla (4th) found the back of the net at 10:41 to cut the deficit down to one. Ty Pelton-Byce won the face-off back to the top of the right circle to Dawson Barteaux. From there Barteaux slid the puck to Kudla at the right circle who sent a one-timer into the back of the net. Then with just 3:42 left in regulation Zane Franklin dragged the puck to the blue line and sent a shot towards Radomsky that went off Jack Becker in front and found the stick of Nicholas Canade (1st) on the back door where he blasted it home to tie the game at 4-4.

In overtime, walked the blue line and dropped the puck back for Keaton Mastrodonato above the top of the right circle where he left for A.J. White (13th). From there he cut to the high slot and fired a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Radomsky handing Idaho a 5-4 overtime win.

Bryan Thomson made 33 saves on 37 shots in the win while season while Matt Radomsky made 33 saves on 38 shots in the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) A.J. White (1-0-1, 3 shots)

2) Nick Canade (1-1-2, +1, 6 shots)

3) Blake Bennett (RC)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-3 on the power-play while Rapid City was 0-for-1. The Steelheads have scored a power-play goal in nine straight games now.

- Idaho was outshot Rapid City 38-37.

- Idaho is 60-25-6 all-time vs. Rapid City and 30-15-2 in Boise, ID.

- Jade Miller (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- Nicholas Canade (1-1-2), Keaton Mastrodonato (1-1-2), Jack Becker (0-2-2), and Patrick Kudla (1-1-2) all recorded multi-point games.

- Nicholas Canade and Keaton Mastrodonato led all Idaho skaters with six shots on net.

