Hirano's Late Goal Secures Point in Shotoout Loss

December 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - Yushiroh Hirano scored late in regulation to force overtime for the Adirondack Thunder in an eventual 4-3 shootout loss to the visiting Newfoundland Growlers on Wednesday night.

The Growlers took a 1-0 lead at 14:40 of the first period as Cory Dennis beat Vinnie Purpura after a defensive zone turnover. The lone assist was given to Isaac Johnson on Dennis' first of the year and the Thunder trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes despite a 15-9 shot advantage.

In the second period, Newfoundland took a 2-0 lead as Grant Cruikshank tapped in a pass from below the goal line for his 11th of the year. Lincoln Erne and Isaac Johnson were awarded the assists at 11:10 of the second frame.

Adirondack answered back shortly after to get within one as T.J. Friedmann fired a wrist shot by goaltender Luke Cavallin and into the net for his second of the year. Yushiroh Hirano and Tristan Thompson set up Friedmann with the assists at 16:32 of the middle period and the Thunder trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Matt Stief scored to tie the game early in the third period. Stief took a pass from Devon Becker and beat goaltender Luke Cavallin from the top of the crease for his third of the year. The goal came 4:00 into the third period with assists from Becker and T.J. Friedmann to even the score at 2-2.

Just 11 seconds later, Brock Caufield scored for Newfoundland to give the Growlers a 3-2 lead at 4:11 of the third period on a breakaway right off the faceoff. Nolan Dillingham was given the lone assist on Caufield's seventh of the year.

With the net empty, Yushiroh Hirano tipped a shot into the net to tie the game with 2:01 left in regulation to eventually force overtime. The goal was Hirano's seventh of the year from Matt Stief and Ryan Smith to tie the game at three.

After no scoring in overtime, Zach O'Brien scored in the second round of the shootout and Luke Cavallin stopped Shane Harper for the Growlers' 4-3 win. Vinnie Purpura stopped 32 shots in the loss.

The Thunder return home Friday against Newfoundland and Saturday against Worcester. Friday is $3 Labatt Blue Light and Saturday is Teddy Bear Toss Night in conjunction with the Saratoga Fire Department to benefit The Salvation Army. Watch the Saratoga Fire Department battle the Worcester Fire Department at 1 p.m. and enjoy $4 Bud Light while the Thunder take on the Railers at 7 p.m. Bring your Teddy Bears to throw on the ice when the Thunder score their first goal.

