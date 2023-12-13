Historic Offensive Night Sees Mavericks Come Out On Top With A 6-4 Victory
December 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - A record-setting night by forwards Patrick Curry and Cade Borchardt helped the Mavericks win one of the biggest games in franchise history, 6-4 over the division-rival Allen Americans, on Wednesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Patrick Curry scored four goals and added two assists for six points, the highest single-game point total in franchise history.
Rookie Cade Borchardt picked up five assists, which tied the Mavericks record for most assists in a single game.
Also adding to the biggest offensive night in franchise history was Nolan Walker, who had two goals and three assists for the third five-point game from Mavericks skaters tonight.
Walker opened the scoring with a first-period goal, followed by four-straight goals from Curry. After Allen pulled its goalie late in the game, Walker scored an empty-net goal - assisted by Curry and Borchardt - to seal the victory.
The Mavericks are back in action on Friday (7:35) and Saturday (6:00) nights against Allen at Cable Dahmer Arena. Saturday night is the team's Teddy Bear Toss game, with all bears thrown onto the ice donated to Children's Mercy. Limited tickets are still available at kcmavericks.com or 816-252-7825.
