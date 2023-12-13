Ingham Stops 30, Rabbits Top Gladiators 4-1 for League-Best 18th Win

December 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Jacob Ingham's 30-save performance paved the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to earn their league-best 18th win of the season in a 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville wasted little time bringing the fans to their feet, as Anthony Beauchamp brought the opening possession down the right wing and created a rebound that J.D. Greenway put into the back of the net just 12 seconds into the game. After a late-period, highlight-reel save by Jacob Ingham to deny the Gladiators a power-play goal, the Rabbits added to their advantage with another rebounding puck that was pushed into the net, this time by Bobby Russell, for the 2-0 lead at 18:18.

After a scoreless second period that saw Ingham make another highlight-reel save, Atlanta finally broke through, as Alex Whelan scored 1:51 into the period, breaking up the shutout bid. At 8:37, Brannon McManus netted his fourth of the season, a power-play goal, to re-establish the two-goal lead for Greenville. Late in the game, Ethan Somoza slid the puck to Joe Leahy, who scored the empty net goal at 18:51, solidifying the 4-1 final.

W: Ingham

L: Harmon

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 18-4-0-0 and remain atop the South Division and Eastern Conference standings. The Gladiators' loss is the team's seventh straight defeat, as they fall to 9-12-0-0

The Swamp Rabbits travel to the North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday night for a 7 p.m meeting with their in-state rivals, the South Carolina Stingrays.

