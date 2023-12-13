Nailers Acquire Jordan Martel in Trade with Utah

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a trade, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has acquired forward Jordan Martel from the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for defenseman Quinn Wichers and future considerations.

Martel, 25, is currently playing in his second full season in the ECHL, and is about to join his third team, after spending time with the Fort Wayne Komets and Utah Grizzlies. Jordan began his pro career at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and scored his first two goals in the regular season finale against the Nailers. The forward started the 2022-23 campaign with six points in 13 games for Fort Wayne, before being dealt to Utah, where his play took off. Martel averaged nearly a point per game following the trade, as he racked up 18 goals, 26 assists, and 44 points in 45 contests with the Grizzlies. He recorded at least one point in 15 of the season's final 17 games, and scored at least one goal in 11 of them, as Utah captured the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division. The native of Chicoutimi, Québec comes to Wheeling with six goals, five assists, and 11 points in 16 games this season, and has recorded at least one shot in 15 of the 16 matches. Prior to turning pro, Jordan played four seasons of junior hockey with the QMJHL's Baie-Comeau Drakkar, then attended the University of Québec at Trois-Rivières for two years.

Wichers, 26, was limited to just three games with the Nailers, as he began his third professional season. Quinn returns to the Mountain Division, where he has spent the majority of his career, as he appeared in 93 regular season games and 11 postseasons contests in two seasons with the Rapid City Rush. The Metcalfe, Ontario native was a consistent producer for the Rush, as he posted back-to-back ten-point campaigns, in addition to suiting up in 26 AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners and San Diego Gulls.

The Nailers will continue their four-game homestand with two games this weekend. Wheeling will host Indy on Friday at 7:10, which will be a Frosty Friday and Ugly Sweater Night. Then, on Saturday, Cincinnati comes to town for a 7:10 face-off. Some other exciting upcoming promotions include Kids New Year's Eve on December 31st, and the next Big Six Promotional Game - Super Nailers World on January 13th. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

