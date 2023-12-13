ECHL Transactions - December 13

December 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 13, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Trois-Rivières:

Jake Bricknell, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Darian Skeoch, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Wheeler, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Leevi Merilainen, G assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Add Blake Murray, F activated from reserve

Delete Chase Perry, G placed on reserve

Delete Matthew Sredl, D placed on reserve

Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)

Cincinnati:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Cristiano DiGiacinto, F assigned by Hartford

Add Olof Lindbom, G assigned from Hartford by N.Y. Rangers

Add Louie Caporusso, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Cairns, D placed on reserve

Delete Landon Cato, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)

Delete Talyn Boyko, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/9)

Iowa:

Delete Gavin Hain, F loaned to Iowa (AHL)

Newfoundland:

Add Grant Cruikshank, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Matt Brassard, D activated from reserve

Add Lincoln Erne, D activated from reserve

Add Jacob Modry, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Keenan Suthers, F placed on reserve

Delete Jackson Berezowski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/9)

Delete James Melindy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)

Norfolk:

Add Dmitri Kuzmin, D assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg

Orlando:

Add Jesse Jacques, F added to active roster (traded from Iowa)

Delete Jesse Jacques, F placed on reserve

Delete Bennett MacArthur, F recalled by Tampa Bay

Rapid City:

Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)

Delete Rhett Kingston, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Alex Swetlikoff, F assigned by Henderson

Delete Tanner Vescio, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)

Toledo:

Add Sam Sternschein, F activated from Injured Reserve [12/12]

Delete Darian Pilon, F placed on reserve [12/12]

Trois-Rivières:

Add Nicolas Lariviere, F activated from reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Avery Winslow, D traded to Orlando

