ECHL Transactions - December 13
December 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 13, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Trois-Rivières:
Jake Bricknell, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Darian Skeoch, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Wheeler, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Leevi Merilainen, G assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
Add Blake Murray, F activated from reserve
Delete Chase Perry, G placed on reserve
Delete Matthew Sredl, D placed on reserve
Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)
Cincinnati:
Add Kaden Fulcher, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Cristiano DiGiacinto, F assigned by Hartford
Add Olof Lindbom, G assigned from Hartford by N.Y. Rangers
Add Louie Caporusso, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Cairns, D placed on reserve
Delete Landon Cato, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)
Delete Talyn Boyko, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/9)
Iowa:
Delete Gavin Hain, F loaned to Iowa (AHL)
Newfoundland:
Add Grant Cruikshank, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Matt Brassard, D activated from reserve
Add Lincoln Erne, D activated from reserve
Add Jacob Modry, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Keenan Suthers, F placed on reserve
Delete Jackson Berezowski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/9)
Delete James Melindy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)
Norfolk:
Add Dmitri Kuzmin, D assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg
Orlando:
Add Jesse Jacques, F added to active roster (traded from Iowa)
Delete Jesse Jacques, F placed on reserve
Delete Bennett MacArthur, F recalled by Tampa Bay
Rapid City:
Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)
Delete Rhett Kingston, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Alex Swetlikoff, F assigned by Henderson
Delete Tanner Vescio, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)
Toledo:
Add Sam Sternschein, F activated from Injured Reserve [12/12]
Delete Darian Pilon, F placed on reserve [12/12]
Trois-Rivières:
Add Nicolas Lariviere, F activated from reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Avery Winslow, D traded to Orlando
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 13, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - December 13 - ECHL
- Six-Game Road Trip Continues Tonight in KC - Allen Americans
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Preview: December 13 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Solar Bears Announce First Ever Business Day Game against Worcester Mon. February 19 at 12:00 p.m. - Orlando Solar Bears
- Railers Announce February Game Time Change - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Notes: December 13 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals - Reading Royals
- Series Preview: December 13-16 vs. Adirondack & Maine - Newfoundland Growlers
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizzlies on to Cincinnati for Wednesday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Back at Home Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Savannah for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Festivities - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Nailers Acquire Jordan Martel in Trade with Utah - Wheeling Nailers
- Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Savannah for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Festivities - ECHL
- Oilers Bring NA3HL Team to Tulsa, WeStreet Ice Center - Tulsa Oilers
- Jeri-Leon Returns to Rush Roster - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Atlanta Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.