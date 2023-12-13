Mavericks Back at Home Tonight
December 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks are back on home ice at Cable Dahmer Arena tonight against the Allen Americans for the first game of a three-game series. Tonight's matchup is between the two division rivals who are meeting for the fifth of 15 total matchups this season, with Kansas City leading the season series, 3-1.
Sitting at 16-6-1, the Mavericks currently have the second-highest win total in the ECHL this season and are one of the most electric teams in the league.
After tonight, the two teams meet again on Friday (7:30) and Saturday (6:00) nights.
Saturday night is the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss game, where fans are encouraged to throw teddy bears on to the ice following the Mavericks first goal, with all bears donated to Children's Mercy Kansas City.
Kansas City is in the midst of a stretch of eight home games at Cable Dahmer Arena in the month of December. Single-game and multi-game ticket plans are still available for all Mavericks home games at kcmavericks.com or by calling the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 13, 2023
- Mavericks Back at Home Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Savannah for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Festivities - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Nailers Acquire Jordan Martel in Trade with Utah - Wheeling Nailers
- Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Savannah for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Festivities - ECHL
- Oilers Bring NA3HL Team to Tulsa, WeStreet Ice Center - Tulsa Oilers
- Jeri-Leon Returns to Rush Roster - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Atlanta Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks Back at Home Tonight
- Star Wars Night Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena
- Max Andreev's Hat Trick Leads Mavericks to a Thrilling 7-5 Victory Over Idaho
- Top Two Teams in the Western Conference Square off Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena
- Max Andreev Named November's ECHL Rookie of the Month