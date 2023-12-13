Mavericks Back at Home Tonight

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks are back on home ice at Cable Dahmer Arena tonight against the Allen Americans for the first game of a three-game series. Tonight's matchup is between the two division rivals who are meeting for the fifth of 15 total matchups this season, with Kansas City leading the season series, 3-1.

Sitting at 16-6-1, the Mavericks currently have the second-highest win total in the ECHL this season and are one of the most electric teams in the league.

After tonight, the two teams meet again on Friday (7:30) and Saturday (6:00) nights.

Saturday night is the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss game, where fans are encouraged to throw teddy bears on to the ice following the Mavericks first goal, with all bears donated to Children's Mercy Kansas City.

Kansas City is in the midst of a stretch of eight home games at Cable Dahmer Arena in the month of December. Single-game and multi-game ticket plans are still available for all Mavericks home games at kcmavericks.com or by calling the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825.

