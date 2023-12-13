Jeri-Leon Returns to Rush Roster

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Wednesday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Keltie Jeri-Leon has been release from his AHL professional try out agreement and will rejoin the Rush roster.

Jeri-Leon missed Saturday's game at home vs. Wichita on his first AHL call-up in two seasons. He was productive with a goal and two assists in two games vs. the Thunder this past weekend prior to his call-up.

After splitting time between Maine and Wheeling last year, Jeri-Leon has racked up 10 points in 20 games this year for the Rush and is on pace to set a new career high in assists.

He is expected to be available to the Rush for tonight's game and through the remainder of the six-game road trip. Rapid City will face the Idaho Steelheads tonight at 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

