Americans Fall in KC 6-4

Kansas City Mavericks' Bradley Schoonbaert and Allen Americans' Hank Crone in action

Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, dropped the first of a three-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks with a 6-4 loss on Wednesday night in Kansas City.

The Mavericks jumped on the board first in the opening frame as Nolan Walker netted his 10th on a rebound to put Kansas City up 1-0. Ten minutes later the Mavericks were at it again as Nolan Walker found Patrick Curry with a pass from behind the net as Curry fired a one-timer past Leevi Merilainen for his 10th of the season. Kansas City outshot the Americans 16-7 after the first period.

The Americans roared back in the second frame scoring three times. Easton Brodzinski (4), Colby McAuley (10), and in his first game in an Americans sweater Blake Murray, finds the back of the net for his third of the season. Kansas City would tie the game late in the period at 3-3. The Americans outshot KC 11-5 in the second frame.

Patrick Curry had more to offer in the final period, as the Mavericks forward scored his third of the night just forty-six seconds into the final period to give Kansas City the lead once again 4-3. He would add a fourth of the game a little later on as the Mavericks would hang on to win their fourth in a row in the season series with a 6-4 victory at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Three Stars:

1. KC - P. Curry

2. KC - N. Walker

3. KC - C. Borchardt

