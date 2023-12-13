Solar Bears Announce First Ever Business Day Game against Worcester Mon. February 19 at 12:00 p.m.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning are proud to announce the Hockey Club's first Business Day Game presented by BrightEra Energy on Monday, February 19 when the Bears host the Worcester Railers at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. and Doors will open at 11am.

For $40, you receive a game ticket, lunch buffet, and non-alcoholic beverages.

For tickets to this game, go to orlandosolarbearshockey.com/businessday or click the button below. We look forward to you and your business joining us for a day of networking, fellowship and exciting Solar Bears Hockey!

