Solar Bears Announce First Ever Business Day Game against Worcester Mon. February 19 at 12:00 p.m.
December 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning are proud to announce the Hockey Club's first Business Day Game presented by BrightEra Energy on Monday, February 19 when the Bears host the Worcester Railers at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. and Doors will open at 11am.
For $40, you receive a game ticket, lunch buffet, and non-alcoholic beverages.
For tickets to this game, go to orlandosolarbearshockey.com/businessday or click the button below. We look forward to you and your business joining us for a day of networking, fellowship and exciting Solar Bears Hockey!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 13, 2023
- Solar Bears Announce First Ever Business Day Game against Worcester Mon. February 19 at 12:00 p.m. - Orlando Solar Bears
- Railers Announce February Game Time Change - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Notes: December 13 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals - Reading Royals
- Series Preview: December 13-16 vs. Adirondack & Maine - Newfoundland Growlers
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizzlies on to Cincinnati for Wednesday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Back at Home Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Savannah for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Festivities - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Nailers Acquire Jordan Martel in Trade with Utah - Wheeling Nailers
- Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Savannah for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Festivities - ECHL
- Oilers Bring NA3HL Team to Tulsa, WeStreet Ice Center - Tulsa Oilers
- Jeri-Leon Returns to Rush Roster - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Atlanta Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears Announce First Ever Business Day Game against Worcester Mon. February 19 at 12:00 p.m.
- Solar Bears Acquire Forward Jesse Jacques in Trade with Iowa
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Pink Whitney Night Is Back on January 23
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update