Growlers Top Thunder 4-3 in SO
December 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers took down the Adirondack Thunder 4-3 in a shootout on Wednesday night at the Cool Insuring Arena.
Cory Dennis finished off a great feed from Isaac Johnson with 5:20 left in the 1st to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.
Grant Cruikshank gave the Growlers a 2-0 advantage midway through the middle frame before T.J. Friedmann got the Thunder back within one late in the 2nd to cut it to 2-1 Newfoundland going into the third and final period.
Matt Sitef got the Thunder level four minutes into the third before Brock Caufield restored the Growlers lead just 11 seconds later on a breakaway to make it 3-2 Newfoundland.
Yushiroh Hirano tied things up at 3-3 with just two minutes left in regulation to force overtime where neither team could find a breakthrough in 3-on-3.
Zach O'Brien applied the finishing touch in the shootout while Luke Cavallin turned away all three Thunder shooters he faced to secure the 4-3 victory.
Quick Hits
Cory Dennis scored his first goal as a Growler.
Luke Cavallin is 5/5 on shootout attempts this season.
These two faceoff again on Friday night at 8:30pm NL time.
Three Stars:
1. ADK - Y. Hirano
2. NFL - Z. O'Brien
3. ADK - T. Friedmann
