Oilers Bring NA3HL Team to Tulsa, WeStreet Ice Center

December 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, powered by Community Care, announced Wednesday the approval of the Tulsa Jr. Oilers by the North American 3 Hockey League. The NA3HL Jr. Oilers will begin play in 2024-25, participating in the league's South Division and playing at the WeStreet Ice Center.

The NA3HL is a Jr. A Tier III league, with Tulsa becoming the 35th team in 16 states. Players in the NA3HL maintain their NCAA eligibility while playing in the league. The league is the only Jr. A Tier III league sanctioned by USA Hockey.

"The Tulsa Oilers have a great fan base and desire to continue our growth of hockey in the Tulsa area with a NA3HL team," said Scurto. "We are confident. We have a great facility for the team with our new ice center and we will have a large fan base that follows the team."

Current Oiler Reggie Millette played nine NA3HL games in the 2017-18 season with the Metro Jets, and former Oilers Conor Landrigan, Alex Berardinelli and Scott Cuthrell also spent time in the league. The NA3HL also has a direct relationship with the NAHL - a league that dozens of current and former Oilers honed their crafts in.

The Jr. Oilers will be an anchor tenant at the brand-new, state-of-the-art WeStreet Ice Center, beginning play in the 2024-25 season. Tulsa joins the South Division, currently formed by the Atlanta Capitals, Austin Ice Bats, El Paso Rhinos, Louisiana Drillers, Mid Cities Jr. Stars, New Mexico Ice Wolves, Texas Brahmas and Texas RoadRunners.

"We are excited to continue our growth in the South Division with the addition of the Tulsa Jr. Oilers," said NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld. "This will be the first junior hockey team of its kind in Tulsa and with the already established teams and growth of the NA3HL's South Division, this is an exciting addition to the footprint. The fans will enjoy some of the great rivalries with other teams in the region."

The NA3HL prepares players for the NAHL or college hockey, playing 47 games, 22 at home, 22 away and three showcase games, mimicking an NCAA regional travel schedule.

More announcements including merch, personnel hiring and more will follow shortly.

