Six-Game Road Trip Continues Tonight in KC
December 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the first game of a three-game series tonight against the Kansas City Mavericks. KC is in second place in the Mountain Division. Game time is 7:05 PM CST.
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST
Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels
Next Home Game: 12/20/23 vs. Rapid City, 7:10 PM CST
Several roster changes: The Americans made a few roster adjustments heading into tonight's game against Kansas City. Ottawa contracted goalie Leevi Merilainen, returns to the Americans lineup this evening after being assigned to Allen by Ottawa from Belleville. Meanwhile, Senators prospect and Ottawa native Donovan Sebrango, has been recalled by Ottawa and assigned to Belleville. Tonight will also be the first game in the Americans lineup for forward Blake Murray. The former Carolina Hurricanes draft pick had five points in 10 games with the Florida Everblades this season.
Road Tripping: The Americans continue their six-game road trip on Wednesday night in Kansas City. The Americans have played 14 games on the road this season compared to just seven at home. After this week's series in Kansas City, it will be 17 road games and just seven on home ice. The Americans are 6-7-1 away from home this season.
Justin Allen injured: Americans defenseman Justin Allen suffered a lower body injury in the Americans loss to Utah last Saturday night. He will miss the three-game series in Kansas City this week. Allen has three points in 11 games with the Americans this season.
Bakich on the trip: After missing last week's series in Utah, Allen forward, and DFW native Solag Bakich is on the trip to Kansas City. In eight games since being traded to Allen, he has one goal and two assists.
McAuley continues hot play: Colby McAuley has scored a goal in back-to-back games, and points in three straight games. McAuley leads the Americans in goals with nine and power play goals with six. He is tied for third overall in the ECHL in power play goals.
Myllari Top 3: Kris Myllari ranks third overall in the ECHL in power play points with 13. He is the Americans active leader in points with 20. He is third overall in the league in defenseman points with 20.
First Period Woes: The Americans are being outshot 310-195 in the first period. Of those 310 shots in the first frame, they are being outscored by their opponent 25-19.
Comparing Allen and KC
Allen Americans
Home: 1-6-0
Away: 6-7-1
Overall: 7-13-1
Last 10: 4-5-1
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (9) Colby McAuley
Assists: (15) Kris Myllari
Points: (20) Kris Myllari
+/-: (+1) Justin Allen
PIM's: (56) Mikael Robidoux
Kansas City:
Home: 6-4-1-0
Away: 10-2-0-0
Overall: 16-6-1-0
Last 10: 5-4-1-0
Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:
Goals: (12) Cole Coskey
Assists: (22) Max Andreev
Points: (30) Max Andreev
+/-: (+9) Cole Coskey
PIM's (26) Justin Nachbaur
SEASON TICKETS ON SALE!
Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2023-2024. Call 972-912-1000.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans tangle with the Kansas City Mavericks
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 13, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - December 13 - ECHL
- Six-Game Road Trip Continues Tonight in KC - Allen Americans
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Preview: December 13 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Solar Bears Announce First Ever Business Day Game against Worcester Mon. February 19 at 12:00 p.m. - Orlando Solar Bears
- Railers Announce February Game Time Change - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Notes: December 13 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals - Reading Royals
- Series Preview: December 13-16 vs. Adirondack & Maine - Newfoundland Growlers
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizzlies on to Cincinnati for Wednesday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Back at Home Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Savannah for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Festivities - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Nailers Acquire Jordan Martel in Trade with Utah - Wheeling Nailers
- Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Savannah for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Festivities - ECHL
- Oilers Bring NA3HL Team to Tulsa, WeStreet Ice Center - Tulsa Oilers
- Jeri-Leon Returns to Rush Roster - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Atlanta Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.