Admirals Outlast Lions in Highly Competitive Matchup

Trois-Rivières, QC (CAN)- After splitting their weekend series against Jacksonville last weekend, the Norfolk Admirals took a trip up to Quebec for a three-game series against the Trois-Rivières Lions. In a highly competitive battle, the Admirals outlasted the Lions, 4-3.

It was a significant event for the Hampton Roads community as one of its own, Brandon Osmundson, made his debut with the local hockey team, the Admirals. Osmundson, who grew up playing for the Hampton Roads Whalers at the Chilled Ponds Ice Sports Complex in Chesapeake, signed on with the Admirals on Monday, fulfilling his lifelong dream of playing for his hometown team.

Norfolk quickly took the lead, with Thomas Caron scoring the first goal of the game just three minutes into the contest. Darick Louis-Jean passed the puck from the right-wing point to Caron in the middle of the ice, who shot past Zachary Bouthillier for his fourth goal of the season. Five minutes later, Justin Robidas scored his sixth goal of the season to extend the lead to 2-0. He obtained the rebound off Bouthillier, who saved the deflected shot from Carson Golder, and then Robidas shot the puck through the five-hole.

For most of the first period, Norfolk was in control, but towards the end, the Lions gained some momentum. With six minutes remaining in the period, William Lemay tapped in the puck after Nicolas Lariviere's shot was saved by Milic but slid behind him into the crease. This goal cut Norfolk's lead to 2-1. The momentum slowly shifted towards the Lions near the end of the period, but the Admirals remained ahead 2-1 after 20 minutes.

In the second period of the game, Trois-Rivières continued their late momentum and tied the game at two with Anthony Beauregard's ninth goal of the season. The period seemed to be a back-and-forth battle between the two teams, with the score remaining tied until the latter part of the period. Both teams were assessed several penalties during the second frame, and on a 4-on-3 power play opportunity, Mark Liwiski scored his third goal of the year with Ryan Foss assisting him by bringing the puck into the zone and dishing the pass to Liwiski, who had a wide-open net for an easy go-ahead goal.

After the Admirals scored a goal, the Lions quickly responded by tying the game two minutes later. John Parker-Jones scored his first goal of the season with a powerful slapshot, which made the game even once again. The score would remain the same for the rest of the period.

In the final period, the game was just as competitive as the second period, but no goals were scored until the latter part. The Admirals had to face multiple penalty kills, but they managed to keep the score even by killing off both PKs. It wasn't until the final four minutes of the game that the tie was broken. Josh McDougall scored his first goal of the year, which was a crucial moment in the game, and put Norfolk ahead 4-3. The Lions incurred a late cross-checking penalty, which paved the way for Norfolk's victory.

Thomas Milic made his 11th appearance in net for the Admirals and made 31 saves off of 34 shots en route to his eighth victory of the season. After winning this game, the Admirals have now won two games in a row and are only one point away from being in first place in the ECHL's North Division.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - J. McDougall (Game-Winning Goal, +1)

2. TR - A. Beauregard (1 goal)

3. NOR - J. Robidas ( 1 goal, +1)

What's Next

The Norfolk Admirals are back in action on Friday night with game two against the Lions. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron.

