Ghost Pirates Weekly Preview: December 13

December 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







Thursday, Dec. 14th vs Jacksonville Icemen

NHL Affiliate: Buffalo Sabres

AHL Affiliate: Rochester Americans

Record: 11-8-2-0, third in the South Division

Record Against the Ghost Pirates: 3-0-0-0

Point Leader: Brendan Harris (21)

Last Time Out: The Icemen shut out the Ghost Pirates on December 5 at Enmarket Arena, winning 4-0 with goals from Craig Martin, Dominick Mersch, Luc Brown, and Derek Lodermeier

Stat to Watch: Goaltender Michael Houser is sixth in the league with a 2.38 goals-against average

Sunday, Dec. 17th vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits

NHL Affiliate: Los Angeles Kings

AHL Affiliate: Ontario Reign

Record: 17-4-0-0, first in the South Division

Record Against the Ghost Pirates: 5-1-0-0

Points Leader: Carter Souch (19)

Last Time Out: The Ghost Pirates beat the Swamp Rabbits 4-1 on December 10 in Greenville, led by Simon Pinard's two goals

Stat to Watch: Greenville leads the Eastern Conference in points (34) and has only lost four of 21 games

Stats of the Week:

Vincent Marleau is 11th in the ECHL in points with 25 (13 goals, 12 assists)

Simon Pinard ranks 13th among ECHL rookies with 18 points (nine goals, nine assists)

Michael Bullion sits second in the ECHL in minutes played (893)

Thursday, December 14th

Jacksonville Icemen @ Savannah Ghost Pirates

Puck Drops: 7:00 PM EST

