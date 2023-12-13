Ghost Pirates Weekly Preview: December 13
December 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
Thursday, Dec. 14th vs Jacksonville Icemen
NHL Affiliate: Buffalo Sabres
AHL Affiliate: Rochester Americans
Record: 11-8-2-0, third in the South Division
Record Against the Ghost Pirates: 3-0-0-0
Point Leader: Brendan Harris (21)
Last Time Out: The Icemen shut out the Ghost Pirates on December 5 at Enmarket Arena, winning 4-0 with goals from Craig Martin, Dominick Mersch, Luc Brown, and Derek Lodermeier
Stat to Watch: Goaltender Michael Houser is sixth in the league with a 2.38 goals-against average
Sunday, Dec. 17th vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits
NHL Affiliate: Los Angeles Kings
AHL Affiliate: Ontario Reign
Record: 17-4-0-0, first in the South Division
Record Against the Ghost Pirates: 5-1-0-0
Points Leader: Carter Souch (19)
Last Time Out: The Ghost Pirates beat the Swamp Rabbits 4-1 on December 10 in Greenville, led by Simon Pinard's two goals
Stat to Watch: Greenville leads the Eastern Conference in points (34) and has only lost four of 21 games
Stats of the Week:
Vincent Marleau is 11th in the ECHL in points with 25 (13 goals, 12 assists)
Simon Pinard ranks 13th among ECHL rookies with 18 points (nine goals, nine assists)
Michael Bullion sits second in the ECHL in minutes played (893)
Thursday, December 14th
Jacksonville Icemen @ Savannah Ghost Pirates
Puck Drops: 7:00 PM EST
