Gladiators' Losing Streak Stretches to Seven

Greenville, SC. The Atlanta Gladiators (9-12-0-0) losing streak reached seven-straight games on Wednesday night as the Gladiators lost a 4-1 contest to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (18-4-0-0) at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

First Star: Jacob Ingham (GVL) - 30 saves, victory

Second Star: Brannon McManus (GVL) - 1 goal

Third Star: Anthony Beauchamp (GCL) - 2 assists

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits wasted no time getting on the board with an opening minute goal to lead 1-0 (00:12).

With less than two-minutes remaining in the first period the Swamp Rabbits extended their lead to 2-0 to take a two goal lead into the first intermission.

Back and forth action between the two clubs was met with a big second period from the goaltenders as the two teams entered the third period with the same 2-0 score as the first intermission.

The Gladiators struck early in the third period to cut the deficit in half, 2-1 (1:51). Alex Whelan fired home a Ryan Cranford centering pass from the side of the Swamp Rabbits net for his 13th goal of the season.

Just before the midway mark of the third period the Swamp Rabbits regained their two-goal lead as they made it 3-1 (8:37).

With time running out, Atlanta pulled goaltender Tyler Harmon for an extra attacker, but Greenville sent the puck into the empty net to seal a 4-1 victory (18:59).

Jacob Ingham turned aside 30 of 31 shots he faced in the win for Greenville, meanwhile Tyler Harmon made 21 saves on 24 shots in the loss for Atlanta.

