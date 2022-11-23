Royals' Six-Game Win Streak Snapped by Mariners, 5-3

Portland, ME - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Maine Mariners, 5-3, Wednesday, November 23rd at Cross Insurance Arena. The Royals fell to 7-5-1 and had their six-game win streak come to an end in the Royals second loss in their previous eight games. Justin Kapelmaster saved 29 of 33 shots faced and suffered the loss in his first start of the season. Mariners goalie Michael DiPietro saved 28 of 31 shots faced and earned the win in his Mariners debut.

Both teams netted goals in the opening three minutes of the game for a tie score that stood until Maine scored two goals for an extended lead at the end of the first period. Tim Doherty lifted a shot past Kapelmaster's glove 39 seconds into the game to open the scoring. Garrett McFadden answered back less than two minutes later to tie the game for Reading. The captain's first goal of the season came on a wrist shot from the blue line that went cleanly through multiple skaters and DiPietro in net to put Reading on the board, 1-1.

Maine took a two-goal lead on a wrist shot goal scored by Matthew Santos and a tapped in puck from Alex Olivier-Voyer less than three minutes apart from each other. Santos earned the primary assist on Voyer's second goal of the season for his second of three points in the game (2 G, 1 A).

The Royals notched two goals in the second period courtesy of the same goal scorer. Trey Bradley scored a power play and shorthanded goal which each came around Santos' second goal of the game. Bradley's first goal finished off a crisp cross-crease pass from Max Newton for his first of two assists in the game. Bradley's second goal of the game was scored with 10 seconds remaining in the period on a shorthanded breakaway. Bradley beat DePietro with a backhand through the goaltender's pads for the Royals third shorthanded goal of the season. Newton earned the primary assist on Bradley's second goal of the game which earned Bradley his first multi-goal game as a Royal as well as Newton's fifth multi-point game of the season.

Halfway through the third, the game was paused when a pane of glass shattered following a hit between the penalty boxes. Once play resumed after a 15 minute pause, the Mariners killed a late penalty, and scored an empty net goal for Patrick Shea's fifth goal of the season to drop the Royals to a road record of 3-3-1-0.

The Royals continue a three-game road trip against the Maine Mariners on Friday, November 25th at 7:15 p.m. The Royals close out the roadtrip in Glens Falls, New York against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, November 26th.

