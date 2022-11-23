Netminder Emond Reassigned to Wichita

Goaltender Zachary Emond with the San Jose Barracuda

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the San Jose Sharks have assigned goaltender Zachary Emond (AY-mahn) from the Barracuda to the Thunder.

Emond, 22, is in his second year as a pro. A native of St-Cyprien, Quebec, the 6-foot-3, 165-pound netminder split time last year between the Barracuda and Orlando Solar Bears. In 13 games for Orlando, he went 6-4-1 with a 3.67 goals-against average and .879 save percentage. During his time with San Jose, he was 3-4-2 with a 4.48 goals-against average and .867 save percentage.

Emond was drafted by the Sharks in the sixth round (#176 overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to turning pro, Emond played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for Rouyn-Noranda and Saint John. In 2018-19, he had his best numbers statistically, going 24-0-1 with a 1.73 goals-against average and .932 save percentage. He won the Jacques Plante Trophy for the league's best goals-against average, best save percentage, QMJHL title and helped Rouyn-Noranda win the Memorial Cup.

Wichita starts a busy week tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers.

