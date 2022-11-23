Format Announced, Jerseys Unveiled for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

November 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Norfolk Admirals, announced today the game format and unveiled the jerseys for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare. The event takes place at Norfolk Scope Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

The event will feature four teams competing in a 3-on-3 tournament that features rally scoring for the top spot. The Destroyers and Cruisers will be two teams made up of the host Norfolk Admirals roster. They will face off against two additional teams comprised of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conferences. A total of 10 players-five forwards, four defensemen, and a goaltender-will make up each of the four teams.

The 2023 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between rounds of the tournament with results counting towards the cumulative score. The format was used in Toledo in 2019 and in Wichita in 2020.

All-Star players will be announced in January 2023 following a vote of ECHL coaching staffs, captains, and media.

The 3-on-3 Tournament

The first round will be round-robin style, with each team competing against the others in six consecutive eight-minute running clock games. All four teams will advance to the second round and will be re-seeded based on each team's total score. The second round will feature two eight-minute running clock games with the #1 vs. #4 seeds and the #2 vs. #3 seeds. The top two highest-scoring teams after Round 1 and Round 2 will meet in the third round for the final matchup. The finals will feature the #1 vs. #2 seed in a 10-minute running clock game to determine the tournament champion.

Tickets for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare are on sale now. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today! For more information on the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic, visit. ECHL.com/allstar.

The jerseys that each of the four teams will wear in the All-Star Classic were also unveiled on Wednesday. The Western Conference will wear white jerseys, the Eastern Conference will wear navy jerseys, the Cruisers will wear yellow jerseys and the Destroyers will wear red jerseys. All of the jerseys were produced by Athletic Knit, the exclusive jersey provider of the ECHL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.