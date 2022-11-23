Thunder Begins Loaded Holiday Week Tonight vs. Tulsa

Wichita Thunder forward Mark Liwiski shoots against the Tulsa Oilers

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, begins a loaded Thanksgiving week tonight against longtime rival, Tulsa.

Tonight is the first of four-straight meetings this week between the Thunder and the Oilers. The Thunder have won back-to-back overtime games against the Oilers, winning 4-3 on November 6 and November 11. Tonight is also the fourth game between the two teams in November. Wichita and Tulsa play each other seven times in total this month with four of those meetings happening over the next five days.

In the season-series, Eddie Matsushima leads the Oilers with eight points (5g, 3a) in four games against the Thunder. Max Golod has four assists and 19 penalty minutes.

Brayden Watts leads Wichita with five points (2g, 3a) in four games against the Oilers. Stefan Fournier has four points (3g, 1a) in three games vs. Tulsa.

THUNDERBOLTS...Timur Ibragimov has assists in three-straight games...Stefan Fournier is tied for the league-lead with three game-winning goals, first in shooting percentage (45.5%) and first in power play goals (4)...Mark Liwiski is third for rookies with 28 penalty minutes...Wichita is 4-0-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 3-0-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 5-0-2 in one-goal games...

OILERS NOTES - Daniel Mannella and Evan Weinger were recalled to San Diego...Eddie Matsushima leads the league with two shorthanded assists...Matsushima and Weinger are tied for the league-lead with three shorthanded points...Adam Samuelsson is tied for second among rookies with nine minor penalties...Tulsa is third in the league in penalty minutes per game (18.82)...

Join us tonight for our first Winning Wednesday of the season, presented by Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Before you enjoy a great meal with family, come watch the high flying action of Thunder hockey. Click here to buy tickets.

Cowabunga dude! The Turtles are back this weekend. After all the family and turkey on Thanksgiving, come be a part of Nickelodeon Night featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, presented by Burns & McDonnell, on Saturday, November 26. Meet Donnie and Leo on the concourse and get your picture taken before they eat all the pizza. Get the TMNT family four pack, which includes four tickets, two commemorative TMNT pucks for just $60. Click here to buy now!

Bid on the TMNT jerseys live on the DASH Auction App, presented by J.P. Weigand & Sons Auction Division. The auction starts on Saturday, November 26 at 5 p.m. and will run until Saturday, December 3. Stay tuned for the live auction link!

The holidays are coming fast. There's no better way to take care of the Thunder fan in your life with a holiday package with us. Click here to learn more about some of the great offers as the Thunder Saves Christmas!

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

