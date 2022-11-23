Oilers Earn Thanksgiving Bragging Rights With Win Over Wichita
November 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, ended Wichita's five-game point streak with a 3-1 victory over the Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Thanksgiving eve.
Stefan Fournier began the scoring, finishing a seam pass to the back door for his league leading fifth power-play goal of the season. The goal was the lone tally of the period, setting the score 1-0 in Wichita's favor at the break.
Logan Nijhoff tied the contest 1-1, tipping a power-play blast past Evan Buitenhuis 1:43 into the second half of the game. It was the Gulls-contracted forward's first professional goal. Eddie Matsushima netted the second power-play goal of the period just 18 seconds before it's conclusion, giving the Oilers a 2-1 lead and Matsushima nine goals in his last 10 games.
Tyler Poulsen concluded the scoring 3-1 Tulsa 2:14 into the final period. The forward's goal was the only even-strength marker in the game and gives Poulsen six points in his last six outings.
Colten Ellis had a stellar performance, denying 29 of Wichita's 30 shots en route to First-Star honors.
The Oilers now host the Thunder at the BOK Center on Black Friday at 7:05 p.m. The series returns back to Wichita on Saturday, Nov. 26 before eventually returning to Tulsa for a 4:05 p.m. tilt - the annual Paint the Ice game - on Sunday, Nov. 27 at the BOK.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
