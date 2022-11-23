Admirals Fight Hard, Railers Prevail with Win
November 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, Va -- The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL Affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, fell to the Worcester Railers 4-1 at home on Wednesday night.
GAME STORY
In their first game at home in 24 days, the Admirals returned to Scope Arena to host the Worcester Railers in the first of a three-game set. The Admirals came out with energy in the first period, outshooting the Railers 10-7. Worcester was able to take the lead before the intermission, scoring a goal from Blake Christensen with 2:45 remaining. The Railers would add two more goals in the second from Collin Adams and Jack Quinlivan. Alex Pommerville would get the lone goal for the Admirals scoring with 7:19 left in the game to cut the Railers' lead to two. Blade Jenkins was able to extend Worcester's lead back to three goals, scoring on a power play with 3:27 remaining.
ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS
Alex Pommerville - Collecting the lone goal for the Admirals tonight, Pommerville scored in his Admirals' debut.
Tomas Vomacka - With 27 Saves on 31 shots, Vomacka had an overall solid outing in the setback. He has started the last two Admirals games.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Admirals are back in action Friday, November 25th when they take on Worcester again in the first of two matchups as the Newport News Admirals.
