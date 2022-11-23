Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Solar Bears (7:00pm)

ECHL - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (5-5-3-0) vs. Orlando Solar Bears (4-7-1-1)

November 23, 2022 | 7:00 PM |Regular Season Game #14

Amway Center | Orlando, FL

Referees: John Lindner [6]

Linesmen: Logan Berkwitz (68), Charlie O'Conner (43)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS SOLAR BEARS SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home: (0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

April 15, 2022 - Greenville 3 vs Orlando 1

Next Meeting:

November 24, 2022 - Greenville at Orlando

All-Time Record:

(42-36-9)

QUICK BITS

COMING UP SHORT:

Despite shooting 41 times in Saturday's game in Worcester, the Swamp Rabbits were held scoreless, while the Worcester Railers put their offense into full-attack mode scoring seven goals in a 7-0 shutout. The three goals allowed by the Swamp Rabbits in both the first and second periods equaled the most goals Greenville has allowed in a single period this season. Both Swamp Rabbits goaltenders saw action in the loss with Michael McNiven entering to replace David Hrenak in the first period. The loss held the Swamp Rabbits to three points over the three-game road trip to the North Division.

SCOUTING THE SOLAR BEARS:

The Orlando Solar Bears currently sit at the bottom of the South division, where they hold a 4-7-1-1 record through their first 13 games. Orlando is led by Forward Ross Olsson who holds the team lead in points with 5 goals, and 5 assists. He shares the team lead in goals (5) with teammate Andrew Sturtz. Orlando utilizes two goaltenders (Barone, LaFontaine) who have split time this season. The Solar Bears are coming off a road weekend set in Charleston, as they dropped both games to the South Carolina Stingrays.

PAVS SETS THE PACE:

Continuing to lead the Swamp Rabbit offense, Nikita Pavlychev holds the team lead in total points with 13. Pavlychev has three multi-point games during the campaign, as well as having three or more points in two of those contests. He will look to have success on the power-play against an Orlando team who ranks 23rd in the league on the penalty-kill.

EYES ON IERULLO:

With a recent surge, Alex Ierullo has proven a force for the Swamp Rabbits. With a point in seven of the last eleven games, Ierullo is now ranked second on Greenville in total points (11), which includes two game-winning goals in overtime which is tied for second in the league among rookies. The rookie looks to get back on the score sheet for the first time since last Wednesday when he scored the winner against Adirondack.

A NEW FACE:

Rookie Brannon McManus is looking to make a mark in his second game with the Swamp Rabbits after debuting for the team in Saturday's loss. A playmaking winger who can create scoring chances, McManus is no starnger to scoring at the professional level, lighting the lamp three times in the AHL last season with the Abbotsford Canucks.

GOOD SOUP:

Rookie Carter Souch walked away from the northern road trip with his first professional goal. His goal marked his fourth point of the season, adding two his three helpers from his first five games with the club. After waiting for his debut for the first five games of the season, Souch has played every game for the Swamp Rabbits since making his debut.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Following Wednesday's game, these two teams will face each other again on Thanksgiving Day before the Swamp Rabbits return home to play the Jacksonville Icemen on the first of December. The Icemen currently hold a 7-5 record but are slated for three games before the contest against the Swamp Rabbits.

