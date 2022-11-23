Indy Falls to Wheeling, 4-2

November 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







WHEELING- The Fuel faced off with the Wheeling Nailers this Thanksgiving Eve after defeating them 6-1 on Sunday in their first meeting. Unfortunately, they did not have enough time to complete the comeback and fell to the Nailers, 4-2.

The Nailers got off to a hot start in the first period with a series of shots on goal that Driscoll was able to stop.

Cédric Paré opened the scoring for the game with a goal assisted by Wheeling's Cédric Desruisseaux and Josh Maniscalco to make it 1-0, the first time the Nailers have had a lead over Indy all season.

The period moved quickly after that, the only significant stoppage coming from a goal review by Wheeling that was not a goal, keeping the score 1-0. This period, the Fuel saw twenty-one shots on goal by their opponent, surpassing the previous high of eighteen from this season against Reading.

The Fuel got into some trouble early in the second period, getting another penalty. This time though, Chase Lang scored Indy's sixth shorthanded goal of the season to tie the game at one each.

After a tripping call against Nate Pionk, the Nailers scored on the power play to make it 2-1 late in the second period. The goal was courtesy of Josh Maniscalco, his second point of the game. The Nailers tacked on another goal before the period would end, this time a shorthanded goal by Tyler Drevitch that dribbled in.

Justin Addamo added another goal for the Nailers to make it 4-1 to open the third period. A few minutes later, Bryan Lemos tallied his fourth goal of the season and 50th of his ECHL career from a beautiful pass by Seamus Malone to make it 4-2.

Despite a few more chances for both teams, that is how the third period ended with the Wheeling Nailers evening out the season series at one game a piece.

The Fuel host the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday night at 7 p.m. for a Black Friday matchup.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.