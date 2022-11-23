ECHL Transactions - November 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 23, 2022:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Norfolk:

Darick Louis-Jean, D from Savannah

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Nick Rivera, F activated from reserve

Allen:

Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG

Add Colton Saucerman, D activated from reserve

Delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Kristian Stead, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Beck Warm, G recalled by Rochester

Florida:

Add Leif Mattson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Greenville:

Add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve

Add Austin Eastman, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Freeman, F placed on reserve

Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Matt Watson, D activated from reserve

Delete Chris Van Os-Shaw, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Tim Theocharidis, D activated from reserve

Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Brenden Miller, D returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)

Add Logan Lambdin, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Brady Devries, G added as EBUG

Newfoundland:

Add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Pavel Gogolev, F assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Add Chris Martenet, D activated from reserve

Delete Jack Badini, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Griffin Lunn, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Delete Nick Schaus, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Mathieu Foget, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve

Delete Brayden Guy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)

Delete Andrew Sturtz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)

Rapid City:

Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Colton Leiter, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Brody Claeys, G signed contract, added to active roster

Wheeling:

Add Clay Hanus, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tommy Nappier, G activated from reserve

Add Dilan Peters, D activated from reserve

Delete Taylor Gauthier, G placed on reserve

Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve

Delete Clay Hanus, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre-Scranton

Wichita:

Add Zachary Emond, G assigned fromSan Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Add Barret Kirwin, F activated from reserve

Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve

