ECHL Transactions - November 23
November 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 23, 2022:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Norfolk:
Darick Louis-Jean, D from Savannah
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Nick Rivera, F activated from reserve
Allen:
Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG
Add Colton Saucerman, D activated from reserve
Delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Kristian Stead, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Beck Warm, G recalled by Rochester
Florida:
Add Leif Mattson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Greenville:
Add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve
Add Austin Eastman, F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Freeman, F placed on reserve
Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Matt Watson, D activated from reserve
Delete Chris Van Os-Shaw, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Tim Theocharidis, D activated from reserve
Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Brenden Miller, D returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)
Add Logan Lambdin, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Coachella Valley
Add Brady Devries, G added as EBUG
Newfoundland:
Add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Pavel Gogolev, F assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Add Chris Martenet, D activated from reserve
Delete Jack Badini, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Griffin Lunn, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Delete Nick Schaus, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Mathieu Foget, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve
Delete Brayden Guy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)
Delete Andrew Sturtz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)
Rapid City:
Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Colton Leiter, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Brody Claeys, G signed contract, added to active roster
Wheeling:
Add Clay Hanus, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tommy Nappier, G activated from reserve
Add Dilan Peters, D activated from reserve
Delete Taylor Gauthier, G placed on reserve
Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve
Delete Clay Hanus, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre-Scranton
Wichita:
Add Zachary Emond, G assigned fromSan Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Add Barret Kirwin, F activated from reserve
Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve
