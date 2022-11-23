Steelheads Put Up Season High Seven Goals In 7-4 Victory Over Allen

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (11-2-0-1, 23pts) defeated the Allen Americans (5-6-1-0, 11pts) by a final score of 7-4 Wednesday night in front of 5,061 fans at the Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads and Americans will clash again in Boise Friday night at 7:10 p.m.

Ty Pelton-Byce (1-2-3) and Jade Miller (2-1-3) scored first period goals for the Steelheads as Idaho led 2-0 after the first 20 minutes of play. Forty seconds into the second frame Ryan Dmowski (1-1-2) made it 3-0 and then just 1:18 later Patrick Kudla (1-1-2) increased the lead to 4-0. Allen grabbed a pair of goals in the second period to cut their deficit down to 4-2 at 14:32 but 1:25 later Justin Misiak (1-0-1) gave Idaho back a 5-2 lead. Leading 5-2 early in period three Justin Ducharme (1-0-1) made it 6-2. Allen scored twice about midway through the third to pull within a 6-4 score, but Jade Miller would net his second off the night on an empty-netter with 61 seconds to play. Rémi Poirier made 29 saves in net for his third straight win.

SCORING

- 1st, 2:03 | 1-0 IDH PP GOAL: Ryan Dmowski stepped in from the high slot and was able to shake off the opposition with a nice to drag. He slid the puck to Ty Pelton-Byce below the right circle who wasted no time blasting it past Luke Peressini.

- 1st, 8:16 | 2-0 IDHL GOAL: After a heavy shot form Owen Headrick at the blueline Ty Pelton-Byce scooped the puck up below the left side of the goal line. Good patience from Pelton-Byce allowed Jade Miller some time and space below the left dot. Miller one-timed it into the net with Peressini out of position.

- 2nd, 0:40 | 3-0 IDH GOAL: Colton Kehler worked it off the wall near side in the defensive zone stretching Ty Pelton-Byce and Ryan Dmowski on a two on one. Pelton Byce from the right circle slid it to Dmowski inside the left circle where he chipped it by Peressini.

- 2nd, 1:58 | 4-0 IDH GOAL: From the top of the right circle Zane Franklin fed Patrick Kudla below the left dot and with Peressini out of position Kudla directed the puck into the back of the net.

- 2nd, 5:04 | 4-1 ALN SH GOAL: Joe Widmar and Jared Bethune connected for a give and go short-handed score right in front of the Steelheads net.

- 2nd, 14:32 | 4-2 ALN PP GOAL: Liam Finlay raced into the offensive zone on the power-play and from the right circle went over the right should of Rémi Poirier.

- 2nd, 15:57 | 5-2 IDH GOAL: Jack Becker forced a turnover at the offensive zone blueline and sent a pass to Patrick Kudla in the left circle who fed it back to Becker in the high slot. Becker ripped a shot off which was stopped but Misiak was there to bang home the rebound.

- 3rd, 3:14 | 6-2 IDH GOAL: Matt Register sent a shot on target from the left point with Jade Miller and Justin Ducharme providing the screen. After the initial save Ducharme would slam home the rebound.

- 3rd, 6:16 | 6-3 ALN GOAL: Zach Pochiro would cash in on a one-timer from the left circle.

- 3rd, 10:15 | 6-4 ALN GOAL: Jack Combs banged home a rebound by the crease.

- 3rd, 18:59 | 7-4 IDH EN GOAL: Jade Miller was able to beat out an icing and the forward trio of Jack Becker and Zane Franklin would set up Miller in the high slot for the empty-net score.

THREE STARS

1) Ty Pelton-Byce

2) Owen Headrick

3) Jade Miller

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 1-for-2 on power-play while Allen was 2-for-4

- Steelheads outshot the Americans 42-33.

- Idaho has points in six straight games (5-0-0-1).

- Idaho is (1-0-0-0) vs. Allen this season and 21-16-5 all-time including 13-6-3 in Boise.

- Owen Headrick increased his point streak to six games with two assists (3-5-7).

- Ty Pelton-Byce has points in five of his last six (6-4-10).

- Ryan Dmowski recorded his sixth multi-point game of the season and led the game with nine shots. He is tied for the league lead with 11 goals.

- Jade Miller recorded the first two goal game and first three-point game of his career.

- Colton Kehler, Jack Becker, and Zane Franklin each tallied two assists.

- Patrick Kudla (1-1-2) recorded his fifth multi-point game of the season and leads all defenders in scoring (4-12-16).

- Matt Register finished (+3) and leads the league with a (+18) rating.

- Casey Johnson (IR), Willie Knierim (INJ), Cody Haiskanen (IR), and Jordan Kawaguchi (IR), Wade Murphy (DNP), and Jake Kupsky (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

