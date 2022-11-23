K-Wings March Back on Lavender Ice, Beat Heartlanders in OT
November 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (5-5-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, exploded for three consecutive goals on Lavender Ice with a gutsy third-period and overtime push to beat the Iowa Heartlanders (1-7-2-1) 3-2 on Wednesday at Wings Event Center.
The scoring didn't start for Kalamazoo until the 11:48 mark of the third and it ended with two K-Wings, who just returned to the team, scoring the game-tying and game-winning goals.
Logan Lambdin (2) notched the equalizer with 20 seconds remaining in regulation, and the extra attacker on the ice, in his first game back with Kalamazoo from Chicago (AHL). Lambdin posted up on the right side of the crease and hammered in a rebound after Mason McCarty (5) fired the initial shot. Matheson Iacopelli (2) collected the second assist to send the game into OT.
Then in overtime, it was Brenden Miller (1) scoring the OT winner in his first game back with Kalamazoo after coming down from Iowa (AHL). The goal sealed the victory at the 3:34 mark of the overtime period. Max Humitz (4) forced a turnover, carried the puck into the offensive zone, and threaded the needle to Miller as he crashed the crease to end it.
Kalamazoo battled back from being down 2-0 and an 18-13 shot deficit heading into the third period and ended it with a furious 26-8 shot differential.
Brandon Saigeon (2) got the K-Wings on the board with a snipe over the right shoulder of Iowa goalkeeper Trevin Kozlowski (0-0-1) at the 11:48 mark in the third to start the march from behind. Humitz (3) and Justin Murray (5) assisted on the goal.
Evan Cormier (4-3-1-0) was steady in net once again, making saves on 24 of 26 shot attempts. He anchored Kalamazoo's penalty kill unit, which improved to 33/41 (80.5%) on the season with a 2/2 performance in the win.
Kalamazoo has now won three of its last four games.
The K-Wings stay home and play host to the Wheeling Nailers (6-7-0-0) on Friday at Wings Event Center. Kalamazoo will welcome back its '70s alumni and it will be a $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas and hot dogs), presented by Bud Light.
