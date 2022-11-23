Game Day Preview: Allen at Idaho, 8:10 PM CST

November 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a three-game series tonight in Idaho against the Idaho Steelheads. The Americans opened the six-game road trip last week with victories in Cincinnati on Wednesday and closed the weekend with a 5-4 shootout victory in Fort Wayne on Saturday. They are 2-1-0 on the long trip so far. Idaho is 8-1-0-1 in their last 10 games.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 12/2/22 vs. Rapid City Rush

Last Game: The Americans beat the Fort Wayne Komets in a shootout on Saturday night at Memorial Coliseum 5-4. Hank Crone scored the only goal in the extra session. The Americans top line of Jack Combs (0 goals and 2 assists), Liam Finlay (3 goals and 1 assist), and Hank Crone (0 goals and 3 assists) combined for nine total points. The Americans went 2-1 on the three-game road trip.

Pochiro remains at 99: Americans forward Zach Pochiro was held without a point on Saturday night, ending his five-game point streak. Pochiro is one goal away from 100 for his professional career.

Flodell remains in Belleville: Ottawa Senators prospect Logan Flodell remains in the American Hockey League with the Belleville Senators. In two games this season, he has given up seven goals with an 0.894 save percentage. He has a record of 1-0 in the AHL.

Widmar makes Americans debut: The Allen Americans claimed forward Joe Widmar off waivers from Norfolk last week. The 6-foot-1 and 220 pound forward made his Americans debut on Saturday night in Fort Wayne. He had no points in eight minutes of action. Prior to signing with the Americans, he had nine points in 13 games this season with the Norfolk Admirals.

Liam Finlay scored a trio of goals: Americans forward Liam Finlay scored his first professional hat trick on Saturday night in Fort Wayne. The forward ended the night with four points adding an assist. It was his biggest game as a pro.

Ottawa Prospect on the board: Americans rookie defenseman Zach Massicotte scored his first professional goal on Saturday night in Fort Wayne.

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-2-1-0

Away: 3-3-0-0

Overall: 5-5-1-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (7) Jack Combs

Assists: (9) Liam Finlay

Points: (15) Jack Combs

+/-: (+12) Liam Finlay

PIM: (41) Nico Blachman

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 4-1-0-0

Away: 6-1-0-1

Overall: 10-2-0-1

Last 10: 8-1-0-1

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (10) Ryan Dmowski

Assists: (11) Patrick Kudla

Points: (16) Ryan Dmowski

+/-: (+15) Matt Register

PIM: (19) Willie Knierim

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.