Power-Play Leads the Way as Swamp Rabbits Blow Past Solar Bears

ORLANDO, FL - Three power-play goals led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to power past the Orlando Solar Bears 6-2 on Wednesday Night at the Amway Center.

Greenville wasted little time getting on the scoresheet as Nikita Pavlychev tipped a Brannon McManus power-play shot into the net for his ninth of the season at 3:12. The lead didn't last long, as Jimmy Mazza scored a long shot for the Solar Bears at 9:03, before Joe Carroll scored a short-ranged breakaway goal at 11:16 to give Orlando the 2-1 lead.

The second began with a back-and-forth affair, before the Solar Bears took a penalty that lead to the second Swamp Rabbits power-play of the night. Greenville took advantage of the man-up situation as the puck bounced off the end boards and fell to Brett Kemp in front of a vacated net for the tying goal at 12:29. Just 54 seconds later, after the Solar Bears took another penalty, Kemp tipped in a backdoor feed from McManus for the 3-2 lead and his sixth of the season.

In the third, Greenville's offense kept its foot on the pedal, as Pavlychev scored his 10th of the season at 8:06 for a 4-2 advantage, before Austin Eastman scored his first of the season at 16:37 for the 5-2 lead. At 16:58, McManus netted his first ECHL goal, an empty-netter for the 6-2 final.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 6-5-3-0 while the Solar Bears fall to 4-8-1-1.

The Swamp Rabbits remain in Orlando on Thursday, November 24 for a 12:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Day meeting with the Solar Bears at the Amway Center. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

