Power-Play Leads the Way as Swamp Rabbits Blow Past Solar Bears
November 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
ORLANDO, FL - Three power-play goals led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to power past the Orlando Solar Bears 6-2 on Wednesday Night at the Amway Center.
Greenville wasted little time getting on the scoresheet as Nikita Pavlychev tipped a Brannon McManus power-play shot into the net for his ninth of the season at 3:12. The lead didn't last long, as Jimmy Mazza scored a long shot for the Solar Bears at 9:03, before Joe Carroll scored a short-ranged breakaway goal at 11:16 to give Orlando the 2-1 lead.
The second began with a back-and-forth affair, before the Solar Bears took a penalty that lead to the second Swamp Rabbits power-play of the night. Greenville took advantage of the man-up situation as the puck bounced off the end boards and fell to Brett Kemp in front of a vacated net for the tying goal at 12:29. Just 54 seconds later, after the Solar Bears took another penalty, Kemp tipped in a backdoor feed from McManus for the 3-2 lead and his sixth of the season.
In the third, Greenville's offense kept its foot on the pedal, as Pavlychev scored his 10th of the season at 8:06 for a 4-2 advantage, before Austin Eastman scored his first of the season at 16:37 for the 5-2 lead. At 16:58, McManus netted his first ECHL goal, an empty-netter for the 6-2 final.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 6-5-3-0 while the Solar Bears fall to 4-8-1-1.
The Swamp Rabbits remain in Orlando on Thursday, November 24 for a 12:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Day meeting with the Solar Bears at the Amway Center. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 23, 2022
- Power-Play Leads the Way as Swamp Rabbits Blow Past Solar Bears - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Thankful for Special Teams in Home Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Santos Scores Twice as Mariners Top Royals on Thanksgiving Eve - Maine Mariners
- Indy Falls to Wheeling, 4-2 - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Fight Hard, Railers Prevail with Win - Norfolk Admirals
- Iowa Banks Another Point at Kalamazoo in 3-2 OTL - Iowa Heartlanders
- Harper Scores Late in 3-2 Thunder Win - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Topped 3-2 by Thunder - Newfoundland Growlers
- Format Announced, Jerseys Unveiled for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Netminder Emond Reassigned to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 23 - ECHL
- Thunder Begins Loaded Holiday Week Tonight vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Garrett Klotz Activated off Injured Reserve - Rapid City Rush
- Ghost Pirates Add Valleu, Waive Louis-Jean - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Idaho, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Logan Lambdin and Brenden Miller Return from AHL - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kim & O'Neil Headed to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Hit the Road to Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Solar Bears (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Land in Maine for Midweek Matchup with Mariners - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Power-Play Leads the Way as Swamp Rabbits Blow Past Solar Bears
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Solar Bears (7:00pm)
- Tikkanen Stops 41 as Worcester Offense Powers Past Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Railers (7:05pm)
- Souch Scores First of Career, Rabbits Drop Overtime Game to Railers