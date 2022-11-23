Game Notes: vs Kansas City

November 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #14 vs Kansas City

11/23/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush jumped out to a 3-0 lead, allowed three consecutive goals to be pushed to overtime, then grabbed the extra point with a Simon Lavigne game-winning goal as Rapid City beat the Tulsa Oilers, 4-3, Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center. Calder Brooks scored twice and the Rush won for the fourth time in their past six games.

CHECH THE WORKHORSE: Daniil Chechelev made 38 saves on 41 shots faced in the 4-3 overtime win at Tulsa on Sunday, equaling a season-high in saves. Chechelev has started 10 of Rapid City's 13 games this season and owns a record of 6-4-0-0 with a 2.77 GAA and .921 save percentage. He leads the ECHL with 326 saves, and in minutes played by a goaltender with 607. His six wins are also tied for the second most in the ECHL.

CREAM OF THE CROP: Rush forward Alex Aleardi was named ECHL Player of the Week on Tuesday. Aleardi was honored by the league after scoring two goals along with five assists and a +7 plus/minus rating in the three games against the Tulsa Oilers last week. In his first season with Rapid City, Aleardi has recorded three goals and 10 assists over 13 games. He is currently riding a six-game point streak, during which he has three goals and seven assists.

TRADED: On Tuesday, the Rush traded forward Tanner Schachle and future considerations to the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for defenseman Carter Robertson. Rapid City also sent goaltender Brad Arvanitis to the Tulsa Oilers for future considerations. Robertson has played three games for the Admirals this season and last year, over 38 games for Norfolk, had four goals and seven assists.

THE OTHER GUYS: The Mavericks enter Wednesday's game sitting in third place in the Mountain Division and having won back-to-back games. Kansas City and Rapid City have met twice this season, splitting a weekend in Rapid City October 28-29. Tristan Mullin leads the Mavericks with 11 goals and 16 points and Jeremy McKenna paces them in assists with 10.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rush went 1-for-6 on the power play on Sunday, their second straight game with a power play goal. It's the first time Rapid City has scored power play goals in back-to-back games since it scored in three straight to open the season...Calder Brooks had two goals on both Saturday and Sunday in Tulsa. He now has six goals on the season, the second most on the team...the Rush are 3-2-0-0 in five home games this season. Kansas City is 2-2-0-0 on the road.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Mavericks will take Thanksgiving off before returning to work on Friday night. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

