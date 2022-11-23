K-Wings Logan Lambdin and Brenden Miller Return from AHL

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that forward Logan Lambdin has returned from his loan to the Chicago Wolves (AHL), and defenseman Brenden Miller has returned from his tryout contract with the Iowa Wild (AHL).

Lambdin, 27, played six games (1G, 2A) for the K-Wings before his loan to Chicago (AHL) and scored one goal with one assist in six games for the Wolves.

Miller, 28, was one of the K-Wings' most touted offseason signings, before receiving a tryout contract with the Wild prior to the start of the 2022-23 season. Miller played one game for Iowa this season, after seeing action in 33 games (1G, 3A, +9) for the Minnesota Wild's top affiliate last season. Prior to his December 2021 call-up, Miller scored 20 points (5G, 15A, +9) for the K-Wings and earned Kalamazoo's only ECHL All-Star selection.

Both players will be in the lineup tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST versus the Iowa Heartlanders on Lavender Ice at Wings Event Center. Get your Lavender Ice Ticket Pack HERE and join the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative today.

