Royals Land in Maine for Midweek Matchup with Mariners

Portland, ME - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game series against the Maine Mariners tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

Tonight's game is the first of three-straight games on the road for the Royals. In their previous road-trip, Reading won all three games including two against the Mariners on Friday, November 11th and Saturday, November 12th. Reading scored nine goals to Maine's four in the two-game series and beat the Mariners in-consecutive road games for the third time in the team's matchup history. This is the Royals third three-game road trip of the season.

Reading improved to 7-4-1 on the season after defeating Adirondack in their previous game, 3-2, on Sunday, November 20th at Santander Arena. A multi-point game for defenseman Will MacKinnon (2 A) and 21 save performance by Nolan Maier prevailed the Royals over the Thunder's late comeback effort.

Sunday's 3-2 win was the first time the Royals have scored fewer than four goals since they began their six-game win streak on Saturday, November 5th. The Royals have scored nine first period goals over their last four games which is good for half of their total goals scored in all four games combined (18).

Reading holds third place in the North Division with a .625 win percentage. Reading has two games less played compared to Worcester and Newfoundland who rank above the Royals in the divisional standings. Worcester holds second place in the North Division with a .857 win percentage and have won their previous two games. Newfoundland ranks first place in the North Division and Eastern Conference with a .893 win percentage. Trois-Rivières and Maine rank in fourth and fifth place respectively each with 13 games played this season. Adirondack has the fewest amount of games played in the division (11) with a .318 win percentage in sixth place. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the division with a 1-14-0 record and have dropped 11-straight games.

Maine posts a 5-7-1-0 record on the season and have dropped six of their last seven games. The Mariners snapped a season high six-game losing streak in their last game on Saturday, November 19th. The Mariners handed Newfoundland their first regulation loss of the season with a first career shutout win by rookie netminder Josh Boyko, 2-0. Forward Matthew Santos earned an assist in the victory for his third point in his last three games (1 G, 2 A). Santos ties for the team lead in points (11) with forward Nick Master who leads the team in goals with five.

Maine holds the worst home record in the league among teams who have played at least six home games this season (1-5-0). They are the second best penalty kill in the league on the road. They have allowed just one power play goal on 15 opposing team's power play opportunities.

Reading leads the ECHL in shots against per game (26.3 avg.) and rank 4th in the league in shots on net in the first period. Reading's power play is 10th best in the league (24%) with at least one power play goal in six of their last seven games.

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series finale victory over the Thunder:

Player Streaks:

Forward Jacob Gaucher is on a five-game point streak (2 G, 4 A).

Defensemen Will MacKinnon is on a four-game point streak (2 G, 3 A).

Defenseman Colin Felix is on a four-game point streak (1 G, 3 A).

Goaltender Nolan Maier is on a four-game win streak (Nov.5th - Nov.20th).

Milestones:

Defenseman Will MacKinnon earned his second multi-point game of his professional career

Forward Trey Bradley skated in his 175th ECHL career game.

