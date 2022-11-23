Harper Scores Late in 3-2 Thunder Win
November 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Shane Harper scored with 1:36 left in regulation as the Adirondack Thunder came back to defeat the Newfoundland Growlers, 3-2, at Cool Insuring Arena on Wednesday night.
Zach Solow scored to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead in the first period. Zach O'Brien fed Solow and he tapped the puck into the net by goaltender Jake Theut for his fifth of the year. The goal came 6:29 into the game with assists O'Brien and Orrin Centazzo and the Growlers took the one-goal lead into the intermission.
Newfoundland took a 2-0 lead in the second period as O'Brien helped set up Orrin Centazzo with his eighth of the year at the 14:08 mark.
Noah Corson responded for the Thunder to get on the board with 2:37 left in the second period. After the original save by goaltender Luke Cavallin, Corson sent the puck off of him and into the net. It was Corson's fifth of the year with assists from Brandon Fehd and Ivan Chukarov and Adirondack trailed 2-1 after two periods.
Adirondack tied the game in the third period as Shawn Weller scored on the power play. Weller tipped in a Matt Stief shot for his fourth of the year at 6:05 of the third period. The goal tied the game at two with assists from Stief and Shane Harper.
Harper scored the eventual game-winning goal with just 1:36 left in regulation. Luke Cavallin made the save, but Harper took the puck and fired a wrist shot from the left circle into the net for a 3-2 lead. The goal was Harper's fourth of the year from Ryan Da Silva and Noah Corson.
Jake Theut stopped 32 of 34 for the win.
The Thunder return home on Friday, November 25 against the Newfoundland Growlers and Saturday, November 26 against the Reading Royals. November 26 is Teddy Bear Toss Night and get four tickets, four hotdogs, four sodas, and four teddy bears for just $75. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.
For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
