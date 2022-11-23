Growlers Topped 3-2 by Thunder

November 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season as they fell 3-2 against the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

After the Growlers jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Shane Harper played hero for the hosting Thunder with just 96 seconds remaining in regulation as Adirondack scored three straight to hand Newfoundland their second straight loss.

Newfoundland and Adirondack square off in Glens Falls once again on Friday night.

Three Stars:

1. ADK - S. Harper

2. ADK - J. Theut

3. ADK - N. Corson

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.