Ghost Pirates Add Valleu, Waive Louis-Jean

November 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the club has added defenseman Nolan Valleau (pronounced vuh-LOO) to the active roster and placed defenseman Darick Louis-Jean (pronounced LOO-ee JAH) on waivers.

Valleau, 30, has played in 336 games in his professional hockey career, scoring 24 goals and adding 83 assists. The Detroit, MI native played one season at Bowling Green University in 2014-15 before stopping in Rockford (AHL), Orlando (ECHL), Chicago (AHL), Milwaukee (AHL), Utica (AHL), Syracuse (AHL) and Stockton (AHL).

Valleau will wear No. 5 with the Ghost Pirates and is expected to debut with the team this week.

Louis-Jean, 21, appeared in two games this season with the Ghost Pirates. The Montreal-born blueliner played in 14 ECHL games last season between the Trois-Rivieres Lions and Iowa Heartlanders and 13 games in the SPHL with the Quad City Storm.

