Blades Hit the Road to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Everblades head on the road for three straight games against their in-state rivals, starting with a match against the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, November 23.

This will be the fourth meeting between the squads this season and the first in Jacksonville. Florida has won all three previous meetings by scores of 2-0, 3-1, and 5-2.

Cam Johnson was the Everblades goaltender for all three of those games. Former Everblade Parker Gahagen started the first two matches for the Icemen.

Jacksonville enters Wednesday's match on a three-game win streak. They haven't lost back-to-back games since they last faced the Everblades.

The game starts at 7:00 p.m. Fans can watch live on FloSports or listen in on ESPN Southwest Florida.

