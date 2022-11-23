Iowa Banks Another Point at Kalamazoo in 3-2 OTL

Kalamazoo, MI - The Iowa Heartlanders scored the game's first two goals, but the Kalamazoo Wings struck back with the next three including the winner from Brendan Miller in the extra session, earning the Heartlanders a point in a 3-2 overtime defeat Wednesday at Wings Event Center. Jake Durflinger scored his first professional goal and had a "Gordie Howe Hat Trick" in the game (goal, assist, fighting major).

Iowa scored first and took a 1-0 lead into first intermission. With 8:17 to go in the first, back-to-back shot attempts finally made it to the right post, where James Sanchez struck for his second goal of the season. Originally, Ryan Wheeler spun one off a Wings player, so the puck hobbled to Jake Durflinger at the high slot. Next, Durflinger shot it off Cormier's pads and it sat for Sanchez all alone.

Durflinger made it 2-0 at 2:40 of the second, digging to the slot and roofing it top right self. The play developed off the face-off. Alec Broetzman tapped it off Brendan Robbins and the puck quickly crashed to Durflinger. With sticks around him, the 25-year-old found daylight. He scored three goals last season in his fifth NCAA season at Merrimack last year.

Kalamazoo scored with 8:12 to go in the game (Brandon Saigeon), then again with 19.4 seconds left to even the game and force overtime (Logan Lambdin).

Trevin Kozlowski blocked 36 shots in his season debut. Evan Cormier made 24 saves in victory.

