Everblades' Big Rally Falls Short in Shootout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Everblades scored three goals in a 3:53 stretch late in the second period to tie the game at 3-3, but the Jacksonville Icemen pulled out a 4-3 shootout victory Friday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Jacksonville's Brendan Harris opened the scoring at 19:39 of the opening period, followed by second-period goals by Hunter Skinner and Garret Cockerill that gave the hosts a 3-0 advantage midway through the frame.

The Everblades would not roll over, tying the game at 3-3 by the end of the second period. Kyle Neuber potted his first goal of the year at 15:04, followed by Oliver Chau on a shorthanded marker at 15:45 that pulled Florida within one. Joe Pendenza picked up the unassisted equalizer at 18:57 to knot the game at 3-3, a score that would hold through regulation and seven minutes of overtime.

Lukas Kälble and Pendenza earned assists on Chau's goal, with Pendenza picking up his 200th ECHL point and 150thEverblades point on the helper.

Everblades netminder Cam Johnson chalked up a season-high 36 saves as the Blades picked up a valuable point in the league standings.

Florida looks to resume its winning ways as the Blades and Icemen meet up for the fifth time this season Friday at 7:00 p.m. The Everblades (8-3-1-1) are 3-0-0-1 versus Jacksonville (8-5-0-0) this season.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

19:39 Jacksonville B. Harris 2 PP (C. Brown, B. Fortunato)

2nd Period

1:22 Jacksonville H. Skinner 1 PP (L. Martin, C. Brown)

9:11 Jacksonville G. Cockerill 1 (R. Lohin, C. Brown)

15:04 Florida K. Neuber 1 (unassisted)

15:45 Florida O. Chau 3 SH (L. Kälble, J. Pendenza)

18:57 Florida J. Pendenza 4 (unassisted)

3rd Period

No Scoring

Overtime

No Scoring

Shootout

Jacksonville 2-3 (J. Hamacher, B. Harris), Florida 0-2

GOALTENDERS

Florida - Cam Johnson, 36 Saves

Jacksonville - Olof Lindblom, 18 Saves

TEAM STATISTICS

Shots on Goal - Florida 21, Jacksonville 40

Power Plays - Florida 0-3, Jacksonville 2-7

Shorthanded Goals - Florida 1, Jacksonville 0

Penalties (Minutes) - Florida 11 (28), Jacksonville 7 (20)

NEWS AND NOTES

Kyle Neuber picked up his first goal of the year in his fifth game in the lineup, the second straight season that he registered his first goal in his fifth game. Neuber's tally was his first since tickling the twine in the Blades' 6-0 shellacking of Orlando on February 23, 2022.

Oliver Chau was the first opposing player to beat Jacksonville for a shorthanded goal this season. The shorty was the first of Chau's professional career.

Joe Pendenza's assist on Chau's goal gave the Blades' new assistant captain his 200th ECHL career point and his 150th point in an Everblades sweater. Not to be content with just an assist, Pendenza would follow with his fourth goal of the year, moving into a tie with three other players for the team lead.

Both Pendenza (1 G, 3 A) and Chau (1 G, 2 A) have collected points in three consecutive games.

Cam Johnson recorded a season-high 36 saves, one shy of the team-best 37 saves that Evan Fitzpatrick made in a 3-1 win at Greenville on November 13.

Dominic Franco saw his point streak end at a team-best six games.

NEXT GAME

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, the Everblades and Jacksonville Icemen will return to battle again Friday night at 7:00 p.m. to close out the current two-game set. The Blades will then face a quick turnaround with a Saturday night contest in Central Florida as they will skate against the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:00 p.m.

The defending Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades will return to Hertz Arena for two games against the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday's contest will feature the popular Hump Day Deals with $3.00 Bud Light drafts and $3.00 hot dogs. On Saturday, get into character with us as your Blades will don specialty Scooby Doo jerseys for DC Comic/Warner Bros. character night! Themed intermission games and activities will transform Hertz Arena for the night. Following the game, fans are able to skate with the players on a first-come first-served basis. And don't forget, we will also have live music for our Saturday Tailgate party!

