Garrett Klotz Activated off Injured Reserve

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Wednesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that winger Garrett Klotz has been activated off injured reserve.

Klotz has been on IR for the entirety of the regular season and missed the team's first 13 games. During the 2021-22 season, he played in 38 games for the Rush and recorded two goals and 12 assists. Klotz also led the team with six fighting majors and had 73 penalty minutes.

In a separate transaction, Colton Leiter was placed on the reserve list.

Rapid City will be home for three games this week against the Kansas City Mavericks. It begins on Wednesday night and puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

