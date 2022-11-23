Kim & O'Neil Headed to Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Michael Kim has been recalled by Hershey and forward Kevin O'Neil has signed a professional tryout contract with the Bears.

Kim, 27, signed an AHL contract with the Hershey Bears on September 8th and was assigned to South Carolina before the season began on October 9th. Kim's rights were traded to the Stingrays from the Maine Mariners in exchange for Nick Isaacson. So far this season, Kim has tallied eight points on two goals and six assists in 12 games.

Over the course of the past four seasons, the native of Toronto, ON accumulated 60 points on eight goals and 52 assists while appearing in 135 career ECHL games with the Wheeling Nailers, Jacksonville Icemen, and Maine Mariners along with the Stingrays. Kim has also spent 49 games in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Springfield Thunderbirds where the defenseman assisted on 10 goals.

O'Neil, 24, is in his rookie season of professional hockey after re-signing with the Stingrays this past summer. This season, O'Neil has recorded 15 points on eight goals and seven assists. Last season, O'Neil completed his collegiate career and appeared in the final 10 games of the ECHL season with the Stingrays where he posted 10 points on six goals and four assists.

Prior to turning pro, O'Neil played four seasons of college hockey at Yale University before completing his senior season at the University of Connecticut. In 130 career collegiate games, the native of Latham, NY recorded 60 points on 23 goals and 37 assists.

The Stingrays return to action as they hit the road for a pair of games against the Atlanta Gladiators next weekend at Gas South Arena beginning on Friday, November 25th at 7:00 p.m.

