Ronny Mauricio Named to South Atlantic League All-Star Team

COLUMBIA, SC - Fireflies shortstop Ronny Mauricio was named to the South Atlantic League All-Star team by the league on Tuesday. Mauricio will be joined by Columbia pitching coach Royce Ring at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, West Virginia, for the 60th SAL All-Star Game on Tuesday, June 18.

"I am extremely proud and happy for him," Manager Pedro Lopez said about Mauricio. "He's been the most consistent hitter that we have. The opportunity for him to go out there and have a little fun with other players from around the league, I think he'll have a great time."

Mauricio is eighth in the league with 58 hits and sixth in total at-bats (207). The second-rated Mets prospect also leads Columbia in batting average (.280), runs (22), hits and games played (51). Mauricio, a physically gifted switch-hitter, is just 18 years old and one of the youngest players in New York's entire minor-league system. The native of the Dominican Republic signed with the Mets for $2.1 million in the summer of 2017.

Ring is in his first season as pitching coach for the Fireflies. Columbia's pitchers have experienced much success working with Ring, in fact, four Fireflies hurlers - Andrew Mitchell, Dedniel Nunez, Darwin Ramos, Ezequiel Zabaleta - have already received promotions to the advanced class-A St. Lucie Mets this season. The 38-year-old from Seattle appeared in 99 games in the majors from 2005-2010 for the Mets (2005 & 2006), Padres, Braves and Yankees. Ring was an 18th-round draft choice of the White Sox in 2002 out of San Diego State University.

"Ronny has been a lot of fun to watch this season," said Fireflies team President John Katz. "He's young, athletic and super talented, and for him to get the all-star nod in his first full professional season is a tremendous achievement."

The Southern and Northern Division square off in the 60th annual SAL All-Star Game on June 18 at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, West Virginia.

