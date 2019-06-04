Suns Send Two to 60th SAL All-Star Game

HAGERSTOWN, MD - Jacob Rhinesmith and Gilbert Lara have been selected to represent the Suns June 18 at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, West Virginia by South Atlantic League president Eric Krupa, who announced the rosters for the 2019 South Atlantic League All-Star game earlier today.

This is the first time the Suns are represented by multiple players at the mid-season All-Star game since 2017 when seven Suns played in the game.

Lara has been at explosive at the plate in the first-half. The league's longest hitting-streak, a 19-game stretch where the Dominican Native hit safely in 29 of 81 at-bats, bolsters the Dominican-native's resume. The infielder leads the team with seven homers and 35 RBI through the team's first 57 games. The 21-year old has a .274 average, his highest mark in his five-year career.

Rhinesmith has paced Hagerstown with a .290 average this season. The Western Kentucky-product has roped 18 extra-base hits and drawn 30 walks on his way to a .389 on-base percentage this season. The lefty has struck out just 34 times in 193 at-bats this season. The outfielder has been clean in the field this season committing just two errors in just 90 opportunities.

Both all-star teams will be represented by 26 players, selected by the votes of the team's managers and coaching staffs, local media and front office executives. Appalachian Power Park will be hosting its second SAL All-Star Game, having previously hosted the game in 2009. The annual SAL All-Star Game dates to 1960, when the All-Stars defeated the Salisbury club, 6-2, in Newton, NC.

"The amount of talent that is showcased each year in this game is tremendous, and this year certainly continues that tradition," said Krupa. "West Virginia Power General Manager Jeremy Taylor and his staff have been working for more than a year in order to put together one of the most anticipated events on the baseball calendar."

A variety of events have been scheduled in Charleston, West Virginia in conjunction with the 60th SAL All-Star Game. A Festiv-ALL Star Concert on the banks of the Kanawha River and the opportunity to get autographs from the 2019 SAL All-Stars will lead off the events on Monday, June 17th at Steptoe & Johnson Plaza in the Haddad Riverfront Park, beginning at 5:30pm. An All-Star Luncheon will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Tuesday, June 18th. Gates open at Appalachian Power Park at 5:00pm and A Home Run Derby featuring SAL players will begin at 6:00pm.

The 60th Annual South Atlantic League All-Star Game at Appalachian Power Park on June 18th is scheduled to begin at 7:35pm. More information can be found at www.wvpower.com.

Hagerstown Suns right fielder Jacob Rhinesmith

(Abby Choi/Hagerstown Suns Staff)

