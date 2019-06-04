Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

June 4, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





The Suns take on the BlueClaws tonight at 7:05 p.m. at FirstEnergy Park in Lakewood, New Jersey. LHP Tim Cate (4-3, 2.56 ERA) gets the nod for Hagerstown while Southpaw Ethan Lindow (1-2, 3.27 ERA) takes the ball for the BlueClaws.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BATS CAN'T STRING TOGETHER RUNS IN EXTRA INNINGS LOSS: With runners on second and third and nobody out in the tenth inning, Lakewood's Cole Stobbe came through with a walk-off RBI single that gave the BlueClaws a 3-2 victory over the Suns at FirstEnergy Park Monday. The Suns (26-31) had plenty of chances to win the game, but could not come through with the bats despite nine total hits. Hagerstown had at least two men on base in each of the final three innings, including the bases loaded in the eighth and ninth, but failed to do enough to secure the win. The BlueClaws (19-37) held the Suns bats down for most of the day. Kevin Gowdy made the start and allowed only one run over five innings of work. James McArthur, Oscar Marcelino and Ismael Cabrera (W, 2-0) then combined to get the game to the 10th, allowing only one run among the three.

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR: Jacob Rhinesmith and Gilbert Lara will represent Hagerstown in the 60th annual South Atlantic League All-Star game. This is the first time since 2017 Hagerstown will have multiple representatives in the summer showcase. Lara holds the league's longest hitting streak this season (19 games) and Rhinesmith leads the Suns in on-base percentage (.389).

MARVELOUS MAY: Hagerstown recorded the best ERA in Class A-Affiliate baseball in the month of May, working a 2.74 ERA across 29 games in the month. The Suns staff punched out 251 batters in 252 innings, while allowing 77 earned runs. Overall, the South Atlantic League dominated the best pitching staffs of May, holding the top-three marks, with Delmarva (3.05) and Kannapolis (3.09) holding the next two lowest spots after Hagerstown. Quad Cities and Lake County rounded out the top-five team ERAs for May. Hagerstown now holds the seventh-lowest team ERA this season in Class-A baseball, holding a 3.49 mark. Delmarva paces the way with their 2.97 season ERA. They've kept it going into the month of June, allowing six earned runs across 27 innings (2.00 ERA).

ONE RUN FUN: After last night's 3-2 loss, Hagerstown is 10-15 in one-run contests, including earning wins in two of thier last three games. The Suns have now played in 25 single-run games. Last season, Hagerstown played in 29 one-run showdowns, finishing 14-15 in those contests.

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY, DAY: Chandler Day picked up the win in Sunday's game, spinning four three-hit innings without allowing a run. That was his third four inning appearance of the season. Since May 6, the Vanderbilt-product has turned a new leaf. In 16.1 innings, he has allowed just seven hits while setting down 16 batters via the strikeout and allowing just a single earned run. It's been good enough to drop his ERA from 5.29 to 3.06 over his last six outings. During that span, his opponent's batting average has also dropped significantly from .314 to .246. In May, the righty made six appearances and earned a 1.80 ERA in 15 innings pitched, while holding opponents to a .142 average.

COOKING CONNELL: Outfielder Justin Connell is sporting an eight-game hitting streak, his longest of the season, after a 1-3 performance last night. The streak is the second-longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, behind Ian Dawkins, who has hit safely in 17-consecutive games dating back to May 18. Over the stretch, the Barcelona-native is hitting .393 and has driven in six of his 18 RBI this season.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.