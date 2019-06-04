'Dads Rack up 14 Strikeouts in Loss to Power

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads fell to the West Virginia Power 4-2 on Tuesday night. With a Crawdads win last night, the series is now even at one game each.

The Power scored three runs in the third to take a 3-0 lead. Crawdads starter Cole Winn pitched 2.1 innings, giving up three runs. He struck out five batters and walked two.

Righty Abdiel Mendoza came into the game in relief of Winn, pitching 4.2 innings. He allowed a run in the sixth but held the Power to three hits. He struck out four batters and walked none. Sean Chandler pitched a scoreless eighth inning before handing the ball over to Nick Starr in the ninth. Starr struck out the side to bring the staff's total to 14 punchouts on the evening.

In the bottom of the ninth, the 'Dads closed the gap to two on a two-run homerun by Sherten Apostel. Apostel also homered in last night's game.

The series wraps up tomorrow morning at 10:30am with an education and senior day. The homestand continues through Sunday as the Columbia Fireflies come to town for a four-game series.

