'Dads Rack up 14 Strikeouts in Loss to Power
June 4, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC - The Crawdads fell to the West Virginia Power 4-2 on Tuesday night. With a Crawdads win last night, the series is now even at one game each.
The Power scored three runs in the third to take a 3-0 lead. Crawdads starter Cole Winn pitched 2.1 innings, giving up three runs. He struck out five batters and walked two.
Righty Abdiel Mendoza came into the game in relief of Winn, pitching 4.2 innings. He allowed a run in the sixth but held the Power to three hits. He struck out four batters and walked none. Sean Chandler pitched a scoreless eighth inning before handing the ball over to Nick Starr in the ninth. Starr struck out the side to bring the staff's total to 14 punchouts on the evening.
In the bottom of the ninth, the 'Dads closed the gap to two on a two-run homerun by Sherten Apostel. Apostel also homered in last night's game.
The series wraps up tomorrow morning at 10:30am with an education and senior day. The homestand continues through Sunday as the Columbia Fireflies come to town for a four-game series.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2019
- Taveras Masterful in Middle Game Versus Rome - Columbia Fireflies
- Four Claws Combine on Shutout in 1-0 Win - Lakewood BlueClaws
- K-Town Solves Rodriguez, Bashes 'Birds - Delmarva Shorebirds
- 'Dads Rack up 14 Strikeouts in Loss to Power - Hickory Crawdads
- Fireflies Game Notes: June 4 vs. Rome (Game 58) - Columbia Fireflies
- Harris promoted to High-A Florida - Rome Braves
- Hagerstown Suns Game Notes - Hagerstown Suns
- Suns Send Two to 60th SAL All-Star Game - Hagerstown Suns
- Game Notes (June 4) - West Virginia Power
- Augusta Sports Leagues Host Softball & Kickball Finals at SRP Park - Augusta GreenJackets
- RiverDogs Have Six Selected to South Atlantic League All-Star Game - Charleston RiverDogs
- South Atlantic League Announces Rosters for All-Star Game - SAL
- Two Intimidators Make 60th Annual South Atlantic League All-Star Game - Kannapolis Intimidators
- Corry, Tona, Munguia Selected to SAL All-Star Game - Augusta GreenJackets
- Ronny Mauricio Named to South Atlantic League All-Star Team - Columbia Fireflies
- Five Legends Named to South Atlantic League All-Star Team - Lexington Legends
- Four Braves Named South Atlantic League All-Stars - Rome Braves
- Four Tourists Headed to the All-Star Game - Asheville Tourists
- Three Drive Players Tabbed for South Atlantic League All-Star Game - Greenville Drive
- Trio of 'Dads Hitters Named to SAL All-Star Team - Hickory Crawdads
- Great Eight: 'Birds Stack All-Star Roster - Delmarva Shorebirds
- 2019 South Atlantic League All-Star Rosters Unveiled - West Virginia Power
- Braves Bats Silenced in 5-2 Loss to Fireflies - Rome Braves
- Offensive Showdown Ends in GreenJackets Favor - Augusta GreenJackets
- Game Recap: Mountain Too Tall to Climb in Critical Contest - Asheville Tourists
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.